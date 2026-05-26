Apogee Awarded $103.6M Contract Supporting Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Mission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee has been awarded a five-year, $103.6 million task order to provide positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) contractor support services for the DoW, supporting critical modernization efforts across the global PNT enterprise.

Apogee will support the global PNT enterprise across multiple U.S. Air Force bases, focusing on GPS capabilities enabled by a satellite constellation delivering critical data. Frank Varga, President & CEO of Apogee

This effort supports modernization, acquisition, and sustainment planning for PNT capabilities, primarily Global Positioning System (GPS) technologies, that are essential to U.S. military operations, allied forces, and critical infrastructure worldwide. This work comes at a pivotal time as the Department of War (DoW) continues to evolve its approach to delivering resilient, mission-ready PNT capabilities.

Under the award, Apogee will deliver technical expertise and mission support across multiple Air Force installations, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

The effort aligns with broader DoW priorities to enhance existing GPS control systems and accelerate the delivery of operational capabilities following recent shifts in acquisition strategy. In collaboration with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Apogee will advance next-generation PNT solutions, improve system performance, and ensure reliability across the DoW.

"This award reflects both the urgency and importance of delivering resilient PNT capabilities to the warfighter," said Frank Varga, Chief Executive Officer of Apogee. "We are proud to support the DoW as they deliver a more agile and reliable PNT enterprise. Our team remains steadfast and committed to evolving the way the Department acquires and advances its weapons systems. From SOF operators deployed behind enemy lines, our theatre deployed Navy battle groups, to the Airborne arsenal in the skies above, the Apogee team is ensuring innovation, joint integration techniques, and advanced technologies are applied to the Nation's most complex PNT mission needs."

As Apogee continues to expand its role in high-priority defense programs, the company is actively investing in talent across adaptive acquisition, mission support, and advanced technology domains to meet growing mission demands.

About Apogee

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with regional offices nationwide, Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. national security solutions. Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations.

See what peak performance looks like by visiting www.ApogeeUSA.com

CONTACT: Kate Dickow, [email protected]

SOURCE Apogee Engineering LLC