Apogee Worx, YouScience, and 47G Announce Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Talent Pipeline in Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing

Groups aim to find ways to bring more local talent into the industry by building bridges with K-12, higher, and trade education

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience® , the leading technology provider dedicated to bridging the skills gap for students and employers, today announced a strategic collaboration with Apogee Worx , a leader in aerospace and defense manufacturing, and 47G , a prominent industry consortium, aimed at building a robust, sustainable talent pipeline for the future in the aerospace and defense sectors within the state of Utah.

Utah's defense industry plays a crucial role in the state's diverse economy, contributing more than $19 billion in economic activity and supporting 211,000 jobs. Since 2015, the sector has nearly doubled in size, according to reports .

"We're excited to work with Apogee Worx and 47G to significantly impact the future workforce," said Edson Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of YouScience. "Recognizing the need to boost awareness of aerospace and defense manufacturing careers and enhance the skill sets of high school and college graduates, we decided to join forces. By leveraging YouScience's innovative aptitude-based career guidance tools, Apogee Worx's industry expertise, and 47G's access to a deep community of members, we aim to create a robust talent pipeline that meets the specific needs of the aerospace and defense sectors."

Already, the partnership is yielding results. Apogee Worx has begun subscribing to YouScience's Employer Spotlight , allowing the company to showcase its profile to students with the aptitudes required for success in manufacturing. Since the profile launched just a few weeks ago, more than 3,200 students have viewed the opportunity, even during the summer break.

"We're proud to be part of this initiative that not only supports our company's growth but also contributes to the broader goal of sustaining Utah's aerospace and defense industry," said Brian Janroy, Co-Owner of Apogee Worx. "This collaboration is a critical step in ensuring that we have a steady pipeline of skilled talent ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

In addition, YouScience, Apogee Worx, and 47G are working together to develop a new certification specifically designed for aerospace and defense manufacturing. This certification will provide students with the industry-specific skills needed to thrive in these high-demand fields, further aligning educational outcomes with workforce needs.

"We are thrilled to join forces with YouScience and Apogee Worx in this groundbreaking initiative," said Aaron Starks, CEO & President at 47G. "By integrating our organization's network with YouScience's cutting-edge career guidance tools and Apogee Worx's expertise, we are setting a new standard for how we prepare and connect the next generation of Utah professionals with critical career opportunities."

About YouScience

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills and exposure gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath , connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their aptitudes, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 11,500 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide.

About Apogee Worx

Apogee Worx is an Ogden, Utah-based Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with the expertise and capabilities related to production, kitting, component management, procurement, installation, engineering, integration, test (both ground and flight), and post modification field support activities. Our business is 100% Aerospace and Defense related; AW is the Prime Contractor for A-10 OBOGS A-kits, KC-135 Air-Ground Cooling Unit Aeromedical integration, and a subcontractor on numerous DoD contracts with Raytheon and Northrop as examples. We routinely employ field teams for avionics installation, and have previous experience developing avionics suites for legacy surveillance, fighter, and transport aircraft. We are an AS9100D-certified and AS9102-compliant Aerospace and defense company.

About 47G

47G is the world's premier ecosystem for aerospace, defense and cyber companies in Utah, with a mission to foster talent, fund entrepreneurship and fuel innovation. The 47G ecosystem comprises over 120 companies and 20 academic institutions working to solve critical national security challenges across three industry sectors. Want to learn more? Visit the website at 47G.org, follow 47G on LinkedIn and X, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel. Click HERE for the digital media kit that contains additional assets from the Project Alta launch.

