Apollo Global Management and Workday Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) and Workday Inc. (NASD:WDAY) will replace Qorvo Inc. (NASD:QRVO) and Amentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) in the S&P 500, respectively. Qorvo and Amentum Holdings will replace Kelly Services Inc. (NASD:KELYA) and Service Properties Trust (NASD:SVC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) and Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE:CRS) will replace Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) and Carters Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively, and Vishay Intertechnology and Carters will replace Comerica and Carpenter Technology in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE: TRNO) and Champion Homes Inc. (NYSE: SKY) will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASD:RGNX) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector December 23, 2024 S&P 500 Addition Apollo Global Mgt APO Financials December 23, 2024 S&P 500 Addition Workday WDAY Information Technology December 23, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Qorvo QRVO Information Technology December 23, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Amentum Holdings AMTM Industrials December 23, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Comerica CMA Financials December 23, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Carpenter Technology CRS Materials December 23, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Vishay Intertechnology VSH Information Technology December 23, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Carters CRI Consumer Discretionary December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Qorvo QRVO Information Technology December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Amentum Holdings AMTM Industrials December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Vishay Intertechnology VSH Information Technology December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Carters CRI Consumer Discretionary December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Terreno Realty TRNO Real Estate December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Champion Homes SKY Consumer Discretionary December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Comerica CMA Financials December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Carpenter Technology CRS Materials December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Kelly Services KELYA Industrials December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Service Properties Trust SVC Real Estate December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Hudson Pacific Properties HPP Real Estate December 23, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion REGENXBIO RGNX Health Care

