Apollo Global Management and Workday Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space. 

  • Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) and Workday Inc. (NASD:WDAY) will replace Qorvo Inc. (NASD:QRVO) and Amentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) in the S&P 500, respectively. Qorvo and Amentum Holdings will replace Kelly Services Inc. (NASD:KELYA) and Service Properties Trust (NASD:SVC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) and Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE:CRS) will replace Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) and Carters Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively, and Vishay Intertechnology and Carters will replace Comerica and Carpenter Technology in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE: TRNO) and Champion Homes Inc. (NYSE: SKY) will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASD:RGNX) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name 

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

December 23, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

Apollo Global Mgt

APO

Financials

December 23, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

Workday

WDAY

Information Technology

December 23, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Qorvo

QRVO

Information Technology

December 23, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Amentum Holdings

AMTM

Industrials

December 23, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Comerica

CMA

Financials

December 23, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Carpenter Technology

CRS

Materials

December 23, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Vishay Intertechnology

VSH

Information Technology

December 23, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Carters

CRI

Consumer Discretionary

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Qorvo

QRVO

Information Technology

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Amentum Holdings

AMTM

Industrials

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Vishay Intertechnology

VSH

Information Technology

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Carters

CRI

Consumer Discretionary

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Terreno Realty

TRNO

Real Estate

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Champion Homes

SKY

Consumer Discretionary

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Comerica

CMA

Financials

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Carpenter Technology

CRS

Materials

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Kelly Services

KELYA

Industrials

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Service Properties Trust

SVC

Real Estate

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hudson Pacific Properties

HPP

Real Estate

December 23, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

REGENXBIO

RGNX

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com 

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

