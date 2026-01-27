TTM Technologies, Dutch Bros, Advanced Energy Industries, and American Healthcare REIT Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent TTM Technologies Inc. (NASD: TTMI) will replace Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: AMRX) will replace TTM Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 30. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent SM Energy Co. (NYSE: SM) is acquiring Civitas Resources in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. SM Energy will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 post-merger.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) will replace PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASD: PCH) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is acquiring PotlatchDeltic in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Rayonier will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-merger.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASD: AEIS) will replace Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: APLS) will replace Advanced Energy Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P 500 constituent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASD: FITB) is acquiring Comerica in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

American Healthcare REIT Inc. (NYSE: AHR) will replace Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASD: HBAN) is acquiring Cadence Bank in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASD: LZ) will replace Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. Elme Communities has announced ongoing liquidation activities and is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Jan 30, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition TTM Technologies TTMI Information Technology Jan 30, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Civitas Resources CIVI Energy Jan 30, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX Health Care Jan 30, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion TTM Technologies TTMI Information Technology Feb 2, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Dutch Bros BROS Consumer Discretionary Feb 2, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Advanced Energy Industries AEIS Information Technology Feb 2, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition American Healthcare REIT AHR Real Estate Feb 2, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Comerica CMA Financials Feb 2, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Cadence Bank CADE Financials Feb 2, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion PotlatchDeltic PCH Real Estate Feb 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS Health Care Feb 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition LegalZoom.com LZ Industrials Feb 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Advanced Energy Industries AEIS Information Technology Feb 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Elme Communities ELME Real Estate

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices