TTM Technologies, Dutch Bros, Advanced Energy Industries, and American Healthcare REIT Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jan 27, 2026, 18:02 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent TTM Technologies Inc. (NASD: TTMI) will replace Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: AMRX) will replace TTM Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 30. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent SM Energy Co. (NYSE: SM) is acquiring Civitas Resources in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. SM Energy will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 post-merger.
  • Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) will replace PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASD: PCH) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is acquiring PotlatchDeltic in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Rayonier will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-merger.
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASD: AEIS) will replace Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: APLS) will replace Advanced Energy Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P 500 constituent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASD: FITB) is acquiring Comerica in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • American Healthcare REIT Inc. (NYSE: AHR) will replace Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASD: HBAN) is acquiring Cadence Bank in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASD: LZ) will replace Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. Elme Communities has announced ongoing liquidation activities and is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Jan 30, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

TTM Technologies

TTMI

Information Technology

Jan 30, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Civitas Resources

CIVI

Energy

Jan 30, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMRX

Health Care

Jan 30, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

TTM Technologies

TTMI

Information Technology

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Dutch Bros

BROS

Consumer Discretionary

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Advanced Energy Industries

AEIS

Information Technology

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

American Healthcare REIT

AHR

Real Estate

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Comerica

CMA

Financials

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Cadence Bank

CADE

Financials

Feb 2, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

PotlatchDeltic

PCH

Real Estate

Feb 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

APLS

Health Care

Feb 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

LegalZoom.com

LZ

Industrials

Feb 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Advanced Energy Industries

AEIS

Information Technology

Feb 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Elme Communities

ELME

Real Estate

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected] 

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

