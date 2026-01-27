TTM Technologies, Dutch Bros, Advanced Energy Industries, and American Healthcare REIT Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Jan 27, 2026, 18:02 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent TTM Technologies Inc. (NASD: TTMI) will replace Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: AMRX) will replace TTM Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 30. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent SM Energy Co. (NYSE: SM) is acquiring Civitas Resources in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. SM Energy will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 post-merger.
- Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) will replace PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASD: PCH) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is acquiring PotlatchDeltic in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Rayonier will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-merger.
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASD: AEIS) will replace Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: APLS) will replace Advanced Energy Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P 500 constituent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASD: FITB) is acquiring Comerica in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
- American Healthcare REIT Inc. (NYSE: AHR) will replace Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASD: HBAN) is acquiring Cadence Bank in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
- LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASD: LZ) will replace Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 2. Elme Communities has announced ongoing liquidation activities and is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Jan 30, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
TTM Technologies
|
TTMI
|
Information Technology
|
Jan 30, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Civitas Resources
|
CIVI
|
Energy
|
Jan 30, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Amneal Pharmaceuticals
|
AMRX
|
Health Care
|
Jan 30, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
TTM Technologies
|
TTMI
|
Information Technology
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Dutch Bros
|
BROS
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Advanced Energy Industries
|
AEIS
|
Information Technology
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
American Healthcare REIT
|
AHR
|
Real Estate
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Comerica
|
CMA
|
Financials
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Cadence Bank
|
CADE
|
Financials
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
PotlatchDeltic
|
PCH
|
Real Estate
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Apellis Pharmaceuticals
|
APLS
|
Health Care
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
LegalZoom.com
|
LZ
|
Industrials
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Advanced Energy Industries
|
AEIS
|
Information Technology
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Elme Communities
|
ELME
|
Real Estate
