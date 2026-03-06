Apollo Global Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Apollo Global Management, Inc. - APO

NEW ORLEANS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 1, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) ("Apollo" or the "Company"), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between May 10, 2021 and February 21, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Apollo investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-apo/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

Apollo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company's leadership figures, including defendants Marc Rowan and Leon Black, frequently communicated with Jeffrey Epstein in the 2010s regarding the Company's business; (ii) as a result, the Company's assertion that Apollo Global had never done business with Jeffrey Epstein was untrue; (iii) because of the entanglement between Apollo Global's leaders and Jeffrey Epstein, the harm to the Company's reputation was more than a mere possibility; and (iv) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

The case is Feldman v. Apollo Global Management, Inc., et al., Case No. 26-cv-01692.

