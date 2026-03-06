Navan Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Navan, Inc. - NAVN

NEW ORLEANS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 24, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Navan, Inc. ("Navan" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NAVN), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with Navan's October 2025 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Navan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that the Company had increased its "sales and marketing" expenses for the quarter ending October 31, 2025 to nearly $95 million, or by 39% compared to $68.5 million sales and marketing expenses in the quarter ending July 31, 2025. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that the Company's shares fell sharply.

The case is McCown v. Navan, Inc., Case No. 26-cv-01550.

