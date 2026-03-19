Apollo.io Acquires Pocus to Advance Its Vision for an AI-Native GTM Operating System

Move Expands AI Capabilities and Accelerates Upmarket Expansion as Company Sees 400%+ Growth in Enterprise Accounts Over Past 12 Months including Anthropic and Glean

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io, a leading AI-native go-to-market platform, today announced its acquisition of Pocus, an enterprise-grade revenue intelligence platform that helps teams turn buying signals into prioritized action. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks the latest milestone in Apollo's evolution into an AI-native GTM operating system. With 400% growth in enterprise accounts over the past 12 months and the recent launch of its AI Assistant, these moves signal Apollo's vision for the future of go-to-market: a unified, AI-powered system capable of detecting buying signals, prioritizing accounts, and guiding execution all within a single platform.

Apollo has built one of the most comprehensive GTM data and execution platforms on the market, powered by a living data network of 230M+ contacts and AI-driven prospecting, sequencing and engagement workflows. Apollo's platform also includes inbound webforms and routing, an embedded domestic and international dialer, conversational intelligence, and deal management. Pocus enhances that foundation with an intelligence layer that surfaces CRM signals, behavioral data and other high-impact opportunities to help revenue teams identify where to focus. Pocus' customers include Asana, Canva, and Monday.com, to optimize the pre and post sales workflows.

"The acquisition of Pocus accelerates Apollo's vision to build the leading AI-native operating system for go-to-market teams from SMB to enterprise," said Matt Curl, CEO of Apollo.io. "Pocus is a natural complement to Apollo's platform, bringing powerful AI-driven signal intelligence, recommendations, and intelligent workflows that enable teams to execute with greater precision and speed. By combining Pocus' talent and technology with Apollo's scale, we strengthen our position today, and unlock new opportunities as we continue to expand upmarket."

Only the most advanced customer facing teams have been able to operationalize intent signals and behavioral data, and AI has made this more accessible than ever before. Business leaders are looking for AI applications to enable their teams to do more with fewer tools. Pocus' integration with Apollo eliminates the need for a conventional legacy GTM tech stack in favor of an intelligent, unified operating system for GTM workflows.

"We started Pocus to solve a simple but critical problem: revenue teams were drowning in data but starving for direction," said Alexa Grabell, CEO of Pocus. "Apollo has built the execution layer modern GTM teams trust. By joining Apollo, we can scale our mission in delivering signal-powered clarity and helping teams focus on the opportunities that matter most."

Apollo has driven tremendous growth in customer engagement with its AI-native platform. Since launching its AI Assistant in beta in October, the company has seen:

Credit consumption has doubled in less than 6 months

AI adoption by customers has grown from 35% to 75%

Since its GA launch of AI Assistant, total weekly active users are up 94%

Apollo's recently launched AI Assistant enables teams to optimize and scale their GTM workflows, such as prospect research, list building, workflow configuration, and content creation, all in one place. Today, Apollo powers more than 600,000 companies and 2 million users globally, with over 100,000 paying customers. Apollo has grown revenue more than 5x since its Series D.

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the AI-powered end-to-end go-to-market platform that empowers sales, marketing, and revenue teams to find prospects, engage customers, and close deals with intelligence and efficiency. Trusted by millions of users and hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide, Apollo uniquely combines the industry's largest B2B contact database with an AI-native GTM platform to help teams of any size deliver revenue growth at scale. Learn more at https://apollo.io.

SOURCE Apollo.io