Apollo.io Launches App in ChatGPT

Apollo App in ChatGPT Empowers GTM Teams to Research, Enrich, Act, and Analyze, Within a Single Conversation

Launch Extends Apollo's Mission to Power Sales Workflows Wherever they Happen

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io, a leading AI-native go-to-market platform, today announced the beta launch of its app in ChatGPT. Powered by Apollo's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, the app enables sales teams to execute on all outbound workflows directly within a single ChatGPT conversation.

"Apollo's app in ChatGPT brings inbound and outbound execution directly to meet sales and marketing teams where they work," said Matt Curl, CEO of Apollo.io, "The future of GTM is democratized, delivering access to everything teams need in a single, unified workflow."

Apollo is now on ChatGPT

Apollo: The GTM Execution Layer in ChatGPT

The Apollo app in ChatGPT is designed for sales development representatives, account executives, and revenue leaders who increasingly rely on AI chat interfaces for daily workflows. In minutes, users can easily:

Search for people and companies:

"Search for founders in fintech companies based in New York."

"Find SaaS companies in North America with 200–1,000 employees."

Create, update and enrich contacts and accounts:

"Create a contact for Jane Smith at Sumware Software, VP of Sales."

"Enrich this prospect and verify their email address."

Add contacts to sequences:

"Add these 500 contacts to the Q1 Outbound Sequence."

Analyze your performance:

"Which sequences have the highest reply rate in the last 6 months?"

Bringing Apollo's Security and Privacy Framework to ChatGPT

Mirroring the Apollo platform, the Apollo app in ChatGPT prioritizes privacy and security with OAuth 2.0 access to keep accounts and credentials secure, scoped permissions and data access controls that align with Apollo permissions, and plan-based limits and rate controls.

The Apollo app in ChatGPT is available now to new and existing Apollo customers, including free teams with a corporate domain, bringing Apollo's data and GTM capabilities directly in ChatGPT. To get started, go to the Apollo app page or search for "Apollo" in the ChatGPT app directory (located under "Apps" in the sidebar), visit Apollo's app listing, and connect via OAuth (no API keys).

For more information on Apollo's app in ChatGPT, as well as other AI tools, visit: http://apollo.io/product/mcp.

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the AI-powered end-to-end go-to-market platform that empowers sales, marketing, and revenue teams to find prospects, engage customers, and close deals with intelligence and efficiency. Trusted by millions of users and hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide, Apollo uniquely combines one of the industry's largest B2B contact databases with an AI-native GTM platform to help teams of any size deliver revenue growth at scale. Learn more at https://apollo.io.

SOURCE Apollo.io