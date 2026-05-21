Apollo.io Earns G2, Ramp, and Brex Recognition for GTM Leadership and Growth

Apollo achieves top rankings across G2 Implementation, Results, Relationship indexes and International grids, as well as Ramp and Brex recognition for outstanding growth and adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io, a leading AI-native go-to-market platform, today announced industry recognition for its capabilities and exceptional growth from G2, Ramp and Brex. Collectively, the recent accolades underscore Apollo's business momentum, high customer satisfaction, and increasing user adoption of the company's unified AI-powered go-to-market platform.

The G2 Spring 2026 Reports recognize Apollo for earning a total of 612 badges across 1,167 reports, with #1 rankings in more than 30 mid-market reports spanning implementation, results, relationship indexes, and international grids – more than doubling its mid-market reports from last quarter. Apollo also retained its overall #1 ranking in Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing, and earned five new SMB #1 standings, including first-place rankings in SMB Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing.

The AI-powered GTM leader was also recognized by Ramp as the fastest growing sales data provider in May 2026, besting competitors such as LinkedIn Sales Navigator and Clay; and one of the fastest growing software vendors overall, alongside other industry leaders like Anthropic, Granola and Lovable. Additionally, Brex listed Apollo as one of its Spring 2026 top 25 fastest-growing software vendors, based on metrics including momentum, scaling velocity, and dollar growth acceleration.

"GTM is being redefined and Apollo's industry recognition reflects our position at the forefront of our space," said Marcio Arnecke, CMO of Apollo.io. "Today's revenue teams need more than a data platform or point solution. Apollo delivers a truly end-to-end AI-powered GTM solution, serving companies of any size and reaching teams wherever they work."

Apollo's G2 Spring 2026 Rankings at a Glance

Overall Footprint

Included in 1,167 G2 reports

Earned 612 badges

Overall #1 Rankings

Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing

Mid-Market #1 Rankings

Ranked #1 across 30+ mid-market reports

SMB #1 Rankings

Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing

Email Verification

Marketing Account Intelligence

Lead Capture

Lead Mining

The G2 Spring 2026 Reports results build on Apollo's prior quarter performance, expanding its leadership into more segments, more regions, and more dimensions of the buyer experience with each reporting cycle. G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, reaching over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Apollo recently ranked across a number of G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, including being the only sales intelligence platform named in this year's Best AI Software Products list, which is a testament to the company's leadership in redefining modern go-to-market.

Learn more about how Apollo can support your GTM efforts, no matter the size of your company, at https://www.apollo.io.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the AI-powered end-to-end go-to-market platform that empowers sales, marketing, and revenue teams to find prospects, engage customers, and close deals with intelligence and efficiency. Trusted by millions of users and hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide, Apollo uniquely combines one of the industry's largest B2B contact databases with an AI-native GTM platform to help teams of any size deliver revenue growth at scale. Learn more at https://apollo.io.

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SOURCE Apollo.io