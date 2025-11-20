ApolloMD Announces 2025 Leadership Award Recipients, Honoring Excellence Across Emergency and Hospital Medicine

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ApolloMD proudly celebrated its 2025 Leadership Award recipients during the organization's annual Leadership Conference, recognizing clinicians whose dedication, leadership, and commitment to service continue to strengthen hospitals and elevate clinical performance nationwide. The ceremony also highlighted ApolloMD's recent national achievements, including recognition as a USA Today Top Workplace, dual Best & Brightest awards, and designation among the nation's Healthiest Employers, reflecting a culture rooted in collaboration, well-being, and clinical excellence.

ApolloMD’s Leadership Awards honor exceptional clinicians whose leadership strengthens patient care, enhances team culture, and drives measurable improvements across Emergency and Hospital Medicine.

Lead APC of the Year Awards

ApolloMD's APC of the Year Awards recognize lead advanced practice clinicians who demonstrate exceptional clinical skill, reliability, and team-centered leadership. These honorees elevate their departments through mentorship, operational improvements, and a commitment to strong team culture, playing a vital role in stabilizing staffing, advancing education, and improving patient flow.

2025 Lead APC of the Year Award Recipients:

Emergency Medicine:

Anik Momin, PA - Wellstar Cobb

Maura Merli, PA - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Jason Meltzer, PA - UW Swedish American

Lauren Izell, NP - UNC Southeastern

Hospital Medicine:

Sawsan Almasri, PA - Baptist Health Floyd

APC Educator of the Year:

David Thompson, PA- ApolloMD Post-Graduate Program / Novant Health

Hospital Medicine Medical Director of the Year Award

The Hospital Medicine Medical Director of the Year Award recognizes leaders who bring steady direction, strong communication, and operational excellence to their programs. These honorees strengthen collaboration across clinical teams, build and retain high-performing staff, and maintain exceptional quality and throughput even amid significant challenges. Their leadership enhances trust, cohesion, and performance across the hospital.

2025 Hospital Medicine Medical Director Award Recipients:

Tom Hopkins, DO, Regional Hospital of Scranton, Commonwealth Health

Will Speicher, MD, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Commonwealth Health

Emergency Medicine Medical Director of the Year Awards

ApolloMD's Emergency Medicine Medical Director Awards recognize physicians who lead with clinical excellence, operational focus, and the ability to guide ED teams through high volumes and complex patient needs. These honorees improve flow, strengthen collaboration with nursing and hospital leadership, recruit and develop strong teams, and build resilient department cultures. Their leadership drives measurable performance gains and deeper alignment with hospital partners.

2025 Emergency Medicine Medical Director Award Recipients:

Kevin Ziegler, MD, Baptist Health Louisville & Floyd

Kevin Cope, DO, Grandview

Nadeem Modan, MD, UNC Health

Sydney Leach, MD, MercyOne

Desiree La Charite, MD, Wellstar Kennestone

Bill Luthin, MD, Baptist Health Nine Mile & Navarre FSED

Amanda Miller, DO, UW Health Swedish American

A Celebration of Excellence and Service

"Our 2025 award recipients represent the heart of who we are as a clinician-led organization," said Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, CEO of ApolloMD. "Their leadership strengthens our hospital partners, elevates the patient experience, and builds teams where clinicians feel supported and empowered. We are proud of the example they set and grateful for the impact they make on the communities we serve."

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, physician-led practice management organization partnering with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide integrated multispecialty services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and revenue cycle management. For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has focused on delivering clinical excellence and operational innovation to enhance patient care while supporting the professional growth and wellness of its clinicians. Additional information about ApolloMD is available at ApolloMD.com.

