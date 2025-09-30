ApolloMD Named One of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ApolloMD, a physician-led practice management organization providing integrated multispecialty services to hospitals and health systems nationwide, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the 2025 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

This national designation honors companies that exemplify excellence in areas such as employee engagement, enrichment, and retention-criteria that align closely with ApolloMD's commitment to creating a workplace where clinicians and team members can thrive.

"This award reflects the heart of our organization—our people. Every innovation, every success, and every milestone is driven by the dedication of our team. We are committed to fostering an environment where talent can thrive, ideas are celebrated, and every employee feels valued," said Jackie Olliff, Chief Talent & HR Officer at ApolloMD.

With this designation, ApolloMD joins an elite list of companies nationwide recognized for elevating employee experience while delivering outstanding organizational performance.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, physician-led practice management organization partnering with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide integrated multispecialty services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and revenue cycle management. For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has focused on delivering clinical excellence and operational innovation to enhance patient care while supporting the professional growth and wellness of its clinicians. Additional information about ApolloMD is available at ApolloMD.com.

