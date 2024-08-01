ApolloMD Announces Winner of 2024 Emergency Medicine Scholarship for Residents

A 2022 graduate of the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Garza's leadership and educational endeavors include serving as president of the Emergency Medicine Resident Association of Michigan (EMRAM), vice chair for the Emergency Medicine Resident Association (EMRA) Toxicology Committee, and founder of the "Foundations Friday" weekly educational series for The Foundation of Emergency Medicine (FoEM) to expand learning opportunities for medical residents.

"Our annual search for the country's leading medical residents led us quickly to Dr. Garza, not only for her passion for emergency medicine but also for her commitment to the educational principles and servant leadership values that ApolloMD embraces and promotes," said Chief Executive Officer Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, FACEP. "We look forward to supporting her career and learning from her experiences on the front line of emergency medicine and medical education."

Mentoring, educating, guiding

The depth and breadth of Dr. Garza's resumé is a testament to the time, effort and passion she invests in her own career and learning opportunities that support the success of her peers and the broader emergency medicine specialty.

"As a first-generation physician, I did not have any mentors in my family to turn to when I had questions about the educational process," Dr. Garza wrote in her winning application. "My work with these organizations allows me to connect with young pre-medical and medical students who are in need of mentorship and provide them the guidance they are looking for."

As president of the Michigan Osteopathic Association Council of Interns and Residents (MOA CIR), Dr. Garza, spearheaded projects that increased the availability of Narcan in public places to combat drug overdoses and advocated for increased ability of emergency medicine residents to treat patients with mental health challenges.

Other activities on her lengthy resume include volunteering at sports medicine opportunities in her Michigan community, serving on the medical staff of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, advocating for policy changes that affect emergency care and residents on the EMRA Representative Council, and mentoring medical students from underrepresented backgrounds about opportunities in emergency medicine at the American Board of Emergency Medicine's (ABEM) Haley Academy in East Lansing, Mich. She has participated in study abroad programs in Ecuador, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Peru and Malawi, with upcoming trips to Australia and Costa Rica.

"More than a career…my calling"

"The emergency department is truly society's safety net, and I appreciate the role I get to play in my community's care," says Dr. Garza. "Emergency medicine is truly more than a career to me — it is my calling, and I can't wait to continue my medical career pursuing my mission."

ApolloMD is a private, independent group that partners with more than 100 leading hospitals nationwide to provide integrated, multi-specialty physician, APC and practice management services.

Now in its seventh year, the company's scholarship is open to applicants who are in good standing with a U.S. allopathic or osteopathic medical school, pursuing a career in emergency medicine, and participating in the National Resident Matching Program or training in an Emergency Medicine Residency Program. Consideration also is given to achievements and leadership/membership in accredited medical societies/organizations.

The scholarship reflects ApolloMD's commitment to support resident physicians who are eager to pursue their passion for emergency medicine and high-quality, patient-centered health care.

Scholarship funds help the winner defray the costs of medical education. Applications open each year in mid-March.

