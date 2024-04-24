ApolloMD Wins 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Purpose & Values

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ApolloMD has announced today that it is a 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

This award recognizes that ApolloMD excels in Purpose & Values. Both of these objectives are embedded into the ApolloMD mission and exhibited within the company culture.

"I am profoundly proud of our team for achieving this prestigious award which reflects our commitment to our vision, 'Healthy Clinicians. Healthy Patients. Healthy Communities,'" says Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, FACEP, ApolloMD CEO. "Our most important asset is our people — this recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of every member of our organization, whose collective efforts have truly brought our vision to life. Winning this award validates that our culture isn't just talk — it's a guiding principle and shapes every aspect of who we are and how we operate. I offer my deepest thanks to our amazing team whose honest feedback underscores our ongoing commitment to excellence and who inspire us to continually do better. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, inspire others, and make a meaningful impact in everything we do."

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how ApolloMD builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT APOLLOMD

ApolloMD is a private, independent group with no outside ownership that partners with more than 100 hospitals nationwide to provide integrated, multispecialty physician, APC and practice management services in Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine and Revenue Cycle Management. Our high touch, solution-based approach emphasizes quality, efficiency, communication and patient experience. All eligible physicians and advanced practice clinicians have the opportunity to become owners giving them a stake in the company's success. ApolloMD works collaboratively with partner facilities to implement best practices and process improvement across the board in a cost-effective manner. Visit ApolloMD.com for more information.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

