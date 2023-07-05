apoQlar secures funding led by YZR Capital, revolutionizes surgical care through partnerships

HAMBURG, Germany, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- apoQlar, a pioneering healthtech company, has successfully secured a funding round led by venture capital firm YZR Capital, specializing in health tech investments. This significant investment validates the potential of apoQlar's advanced augmented reality platform, VSI HoloMedicine®. The funding will be utilized to scale the new software release, VSI HoloMedicine® version 2.0, further improving surgical planning, medical education, and patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to have received funding from YZR, a leading German venture capital firm in the healthtech space," said Sirko Pelzl, CEO and co-founder at apoQlar. "This investment not only validates the potential of our augmented reality platform but also highlights the importance of our mission to improve surgical care. We are confident in our ability to drive innovation, expand our reach, and make a significant impact on the healthcare industry globally."

The partnership with YZR Capital will enable apoQlar to further enhance its augmented reality technology, strengthen its market presence, and expand its global footprint. Additionally, the investment will support apoQlar's collaborative efforts with healthcare providers and surgical teams to improve patient outcomes and enhance surgical practices.

apoQlar has also formed a groundbreaking partnership with National University Health System (NUHS), Singtel, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Microsoft in Singapore to implement the HoloMedicine® ASAP architecture, which is part of the NUHS HoloMedicine® Program. This collaborative initiative utilizes Azure private multi-access edge compute (MEC), Azure private cloud and 5G technology, enabling surgeons to leverage the immersive capabilities of the VSI HoloMedicine® platform through mixed reality headsets such as HoloLens 2 and other extended reality (XR) devices.

"We are proud to be part of the NUHS HoloMedicine® ASAP program," added Sirko Pelzl. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in utilizing technology to elevate patient care and revolutionize the field of medicine. We believe this groundbreaking initiative will inspire healthcare institutions worldwide to adopt augmented reality solutions and drive innovation."

apoQlar's partnership with NUHS exemplifies a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical technology and transforming the healthcare landscape. This collaboration sets the stage for global healthcare institutions to embrace the benefits of the VSI HoloMedicine® platform, ultimately enhancing medical practices and delivering exceptional patient care.

