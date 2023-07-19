App Analytics Market worth $15.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for app analytics appears to have a bright future, since rising demand is being driven by the expanding mobile app market. Its development will be shaped by advanced analytics capabilities, cross-platform insights, privacy considerations, and integration with app development, allowing businesses to enhance user experiences and promote the success of their apps.

The App Analytics Market is estimated to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2023 to USD 15.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. App analytics play a critical role in today's digital landscape, enabling organizations to gain valuable insights into the performance, usage, and user behavior within their mobile applications. These analytics provide businesses with actionable data that drives decision-making and enhances user experiences. By tracking key metrics such as downloads, installations, user engagement, retention rates, and revenue generation, organizations can understand the effectiveness of their app strategies and make data-driven improvements.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units USD Billion Segments covered Offering, Type, Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Adobe (US), SAP SE (Germany), Amplitude (US), Upland Software (US), Mixpanel (US), Kochava (US), Flurry (US), UXCam (US), Qonversion (US), Taplytics (Canada), ContentSquare (France), Countly (England), AppDynamics (US), Smartlook (Czech Republic), AppFollow (Finland), CleverTap (US), Singular (US), Heap (US), Data.ai (US), Pendo.io (US), and Alchemer LLC (US).

Services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

App analytics services provide specialized expertise and support to businesses seeking to maximize the value of their app analytics efforts. These services complement app analytics software by offering a range of tailored solutions and consulting assistance to help businesses extract meaningful insights, make informed decisions, and optimize their mobile applications. Service providers often have dedicated teams of experts who possess in-depth knowledge of app analytics methodologies, tools, and best practices.

Android software segment is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023

App analytics software for Android refers to the tools and platforms designed to collect, measure, and analyze data related to the usage and performance of mobile applications on the Android operating system. It enables developers and businesses to gain valuable insights into user behavior, app performance, and key metrics to optimize Android applications and drive business growth. . Data from StatCounter shows that as of June 2023, Android had a global market share of around 70.79% in the mobile operating system market, making it the dominant platform for app analytics.

The healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

App analytics in the healthcare & life sciences vertical involves analyzing mobile applications within the healthcare industry to gain insights and drive improvements in patient care, health outcomes, and operational efficiency. It focuses on tracking and analyzing user interactions, patient data, and healthcare processes within the app. For instance, app analytics can provide insights into patient usage patterns, medication adherence rates, and appointment scheduling. It can help identify areas for improvement, such as streamlining patient registration, optimizing appointment scheduling, or personalizing health content based on user preferences.

Top Key Companies in App Analytics Market:

The report profiles key players such as Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Adobe (US), SAP SE (Germany), Amplitude (US), Upland Software (US), Mixpanel (US) and Kochava (US).

Recent Developments:

In June 2023 , Cisco acquired Smartlook, a provider of user behavior analytics solutions. This acquisition was aimed at enhancing Cisco's offerings in the application performance monitoring space, particularly for Cisco AppDynamics and Cisco Full Stack Observability.

, Cisco acquired Smartlook, a provider of user behavior analytics solutions. This acquisition was aimed at enhancing Cisco's offerings in the application performance monitoring space, particularly for Cisco AppDynamics and Cisco Full Stack Observability. In April 2023 , Amplitude released new features to help teams collaborate more efficiently, get better insights into user conversion, and track the impact of marketing campaigns. These features included Space edit access, updated funnel charts, and Campaign Reporting.

, Amplitude released new features to help teams collaborate more efficiently, get better insights into user conversion, and track the impact of marketing campaigns. These features included Space edit access, updated funnel charts, and Campaign Reporting. In June 2022 , Google introduced new product updates to Firebase Crashlytics, including improved Flutter app crash reporting, increased developer productivity, filtering crashes, and unity crash handling.

, Google introduced new product updates to Firebase Crashlytics, including improved Flutter app crash reporting, increased developer productivity, filtering crashes, and unity crash handling. In, January 2021 , Upland Software acquired Localytics, a leading provider of mobile app personalization and analytics solutions. This acquisition would allow Upland to provide its customers with a more comprehensive and sophisticated mobile app experience. Localytics' technology will be integrated into Upland's Customer Experience Management (CXM) Cloud, which will enable businesses to deliver personalized app experiences across all digital channels.

App Analytics Market Advantages:

App analytics gives organisations insightful information about user behaviour that helps them better understand how people use their apps. It makes it possible to track user actions including in-app purchases, button clicks, screen views, and app starts. Businesses may better understand customer preferences, spot patterns, and make data-driven decisions to enhance the user experience by analysing this data.

App Analytics provides analytics on app crashes, load times, and user flows to assist businesses in optimising app performance. Businesses can spot and resolve problems that affect customer satisfaction by monitoring these performance metrics. To improve the overall app experience, they can organise bug patches into priority lists, speed up app loads, and simplify user flows.

Businesses may segment their user bases based on a variety of characteristics, including demographics, behaviour, and usage patterns, thanks to app analytics. This segmentation offers useful insights into various user groups, enabling organisations to design customised user experiences, target particular user segments with customised marketing efforts, and adapt app features to satisfy various user personas.

The visibility and discoverability of an app in app stores can be improved with the use of app analytics. Businesses may improve their app listing and take wise decisions to raise app visibility, boost app store rankings, and draw in more users by analysing data on app downloads, user ratings, reviews, and keyword usage.

The use of app analytics enables companies to track and evaluate the effectiveness of the applications used by their rivals. Businesses can measure their performance against rivals and spot areas for improvement or differentiation by tracking indicators like user engagement, retention rates, and feature uptake. This knowledge can direct the creation of products, the execution of marketing plans, and the expansion of the whole company.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the global App Analytics Market, based on offering (software and service), types, applications, verticals, and regions, with respect to individual growth trends and contributions toward the overall market

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing market growth

To analyze subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities for stakeholders and provide the competitive landscape of the market

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to all the five major regions, namely, North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

, , (APAC), & (MEA), and To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze the recent developments and their positioning related to the App Analytics Market

To analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research & development (R&D) activities, in the market

