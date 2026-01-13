App Science™ Audiences Outperform CTV Industry For Attention

TVision research validates the impact of App Science's data-powered audience segments, exclusive to Sabio

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced that App Science™ audience segments used in Sabio campaigns gained higher levels of attention than the CTV average in the same period.

According to multiple research reports conducted by TVision, campaigns for a telecommunications company using App Science's audiences consistently exceeded CTV averages for attention and attention-to-duration. The reports also found that Sabio-placed inventory was more likely to be seen in co-viewing situations than "premium" inventory.

The campaigns leveraged multiple exclusive App Science audience segments, including Hispanic adults, tech enthusiasts, Baby Boomers and Android users combined with Spanish-language creative. This alignment of creative with the right audiences was key to driving higher attention metrics.

"This research validates the Sabio and App Science approach to reaching and validating audiences," said Helen Lum, EVP of App Science. "With our app-based proprietary graph, we can align user behavior, interests, and demographics with our client's objective and KPIs, resulting in better performance."

Inventory placed by Sabio delivered an attention-to-duration ratio as high as 3% above CTV averages for the same time frame. Sabio-placed inventory was also more likely to be seen in co-viewing situations than "premium" inventory, like hybrid SVOD/AVOD (+4%) and AVOD apps (+8%).

"Attention and co-viewing are important metrics for advertisers to understand as they seek to maximize the impact of their CTV campaigns. We know that when viewers are engaged and attentive, ads perform better. By delivering high attention, and highly co-viewed inventory, Sabio is able to optimize the impact of each ad placement for its customers," said Hassan Babajane, CRO of TVision.

App Science, an independent data entity wholly owned by Sabio Holdings, powers exclusive audience segments available only through Sabio. App Science connects mobile device and CTV streaming data from more than 1 billion device IDs and maintains a household graph of 80 million U.S. household, representing 70% of all streaming households. This scale and representation ensure advertisers can engage audiences that reflect the full diversity of the U.S. population.

TVision's CTV Campaign Measurement solution provides person-level data, including presence in room, co-viewing and attention. TVision's always-on, passive, second-by-second CTV panel ensures the company is measuring hundreds of CTV apps and millions of viewing sessions.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a Los Angeles-based Adtech company specializing in helping top 100 global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V) streaming TV audiences in a highly fragmented media ecosystem. Sabio leverages its complete end-to-end ad-supported streaming tech stack, which features App Science™—a non-cookie-based SaaS analytics and insights platform with a proprietary 80 million household graph and AI capabilities—alongside its ad-serving technology and direct supply.

For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who's watching, what they're watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

