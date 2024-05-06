APPALACHIAN MOUNTAIN CLUB'S CORMAN HARRIMAN OUTDOOR CENTER OPENS FOR 2024 SEASON

Sought-after getaway destination is located 30 miles from Manhattan and is accessible by public transportation.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), America's oldest conservation and recreation organization, announced today that its famed Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center in New York's Harriman State Park is open for the 2024 season.

"The Corman Harriman Outdoor Center is one of Greater New York City's hidden gems," said Nicole Zussman, President and CEO of the Appalachian Mountain Club. "If you are looking to unwind in nature, it doesn't matter if your ideal day is hiking, swimming, or simply sunbathing; it's all here and within reach."

Just one hour from New York City and nestled deep in the state's second-largest park, the outdoor center is a convenient natural oasis for city dwellers. The waterfront dock provides guests with ample swimming and paddling opportunities, with free kayak rentals for overnight guests. The camp's proximity to Harriman State Park's trail network makes it ideal for hiking, biking, and more. Corman Harriman Outdoor Center often hosts group activities by AMC's Chapters, which are open to the public and available for every skill level.

Accommodations include group and family cabins, tent platforms, and three-sided shelters, offering a range of overnight experiences. Guests can purchase buffet-style dinner and breakfast service for stays from July through October, with to-go trail lunches available on an à la carte basis. Grilling and camp cooking opportunities are also available. The facility is a great location for scouting, school, faith-based, and youth groups, as well as family reunions and corporate outings. AMC Guides are available to plan custom adventures for groups staying at Corman Harriman Outdoor Center.

AMC guests have a positive impact on conservation efforts in the Northeast. Reservation fees go towards the nonprofit's mission of fostering the protection, enjoyment, and understanding of the outdoors. That includes AMC's work to create, maintain, and preserve more than 1,800 miles of trails. In addition, AMC's conservation team produces high-quality, peer-reviewed data and analysis on climate change, air and water quality, forests, and mountain ecosystems in collaboration with some of the region's most highly regarded universities and agency partners to inform policymakers in protecting the outdoors.

"We hope visitors feel good knowing that their stay directly supports conserving the landscapes that they enjoy," added Zussman. "Staying with AMC or participating in our programs directly supports our work."

Limited reservations are still available for the 2024 season. Book your stay today by clicking here . AMC members enjoy up to 20% off lodging rates.

About the Appalachian Mountain Club

The Appalachian Mountain Club is the nation's oldest conservation and recreation organization, committed to fostering the protection, enjoyment, and understanding of the outdoors. Since 1876, AMC has encouraged generations to deepen their passions for the outdoors and helped protect some of the most precious natural environments in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

