Apparo brings the power of skilled-based volunteering to Atlanta nonprofits with recent market expansion

Organization will connect Atlanta nonprofits to technology expertise and resources to serve more communities in need

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skills-based volunteering is one of the fastest-growing corporate citizenship programs. It is an innovative approach to corporate social responsibility that allows a team of employees to work for an extended period of time to help a nonprofit solve a complex operational problem.

Apparo, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, leverages corporate partnerships and skilled volunteers to delivers technology solutions that multiply nonprofit effectiveness.Considered the go-to provider of technology strategy, implementation, consulting, and support services for nonprofits, to date Apparo has served more than 900 nonprofits, providing them with more nearly $4 million worth of technology solutions each year.

Apparo, the only nonprofit organization specializing in skills-based volunteers in technology, today announced the expansion of its services to the Atlanta area. Since entering the Atlanta market earlier this year, Apparo has already partnered with nonprofits like Rainbow Village, Rebuilding Together Atlanta, Bearings Bike Works, Lutzie 43 Foundation, and Raksha.

"Skilled volunteering is an innovative way for companies to make a meaningful impact" said Kim Lanphear, CEO of Apparo. "Our data demonstrates that 96% of those who volunteer through their skills self-identify that it is 'important that their company provides opportunities for them to give back to the community.'"

Apparo offers corporate teams and individuals in-person and virtual opportunities to leverage their skill sets to create social impact. Apparo also provides nonprofits with coaching to address process and technology challenges, education and training, and nonprofit grant programs.

"We want to transform communities and improve lives by connecting nonprofits to technology expertise and resources that amplify their impact," said Lanphear. "We're excited to partner with Atlanta nonprofits to provide education and solutions as well as a community partnership between the corporate, technology and the nonprofit sectors."

In their current work with Rainbow Village, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that serves families with children who are experiencing homelessness, Apparo partnered with skilled volunteers from Primerica to assess their current business processes and areas where technology could be used more effectively.

"Working with Apparo and the Primerica team was a fantastic process. Both teams were professional and seemed sincerely interested in the work that we do at Rainbow Village," said Melanie Connor, CEO at Rainbow Village. "I have no doubt that the information that they shared and suggestions that they made will allow us to significantly improve our processes and streamline our work so that we can serve more families."

To get connected with Apparo, visit apparo.org/nonprofits. To find a volunteer opportunity, visit apparo.org/volunteers.

Media Contact:

Dena Vang

[email protected]

(414) 644-0229

SOURCE Apparo