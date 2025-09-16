Appcast Welcomes Industry Veteran Matt Plummer as Chief Product Officer to Lead Next Chapter of Innovation

Former ZipRecruiter executive brings more than 20 years of experience to guide Appcast's growth and product strategy and development

LEBANON, N.H., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appcast, the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic, today announced the appointment of Matt Plummer as chief product officer, marking an exciting new chapter in the company's journey to deliver transformative solutions that help employers attract and hire the right talent.

Plummer brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling products that have shaped the future of online recruiting and advertising technology. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of product strategy & enterprise solutions at ZipRecruiter, where he spent nearly 12 years driving product innovation and growth. Prior to that, he held product and engineering leadership roles at Yahoo! and OpenX. With this depth of expertise, Plummer will guide Appcast as it expands its vision to serve employers across the entire recruitment funnel.

As Appcast embarks on this next stage, the company celebrates the contributions of Tom Chevalier, former general manager of AppcastLabs, as he concludes his decade-long tenure.

"Tom has been an extraordinary leader throughout Appcast's history," said Matt Molinari, CEO of Appcast. "His vision and dedication helped turn ideas into industry-defining products that changed the way employers connect with talent. We are deeply grateful for Tom's contributions and wish him all the best in his next chapter."

Appcast's tradition of innovation continues with the recent launch of AppcastEngage , a solution designed to reduce friction for job seekers and ensure employers receive more of the right applicants. With features such as Universal Apply, branded application experiences, and intelligent remarketing, AppcastEngage represents the next evolution of Appcast's mission to reimagine how talent and opportunity connect.

"We're entering a transformative period at Appcast," Molinari added. "Matt (Plummer)'s depth of expertise and leadership will help us see around corners, define what's next, and ensure we continue to deliver innovative and industry-leading solutions that set the standard of efficiency and value for employers. The next decade of innovation is already underway, and I couldn't be more excited to have Matt (Plummer) helping lead the charge as we shape the future of recruitment marketing."

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's platform drives hiring outcomes for more than 1,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io .

