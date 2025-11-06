AppClose® and Smart Start® Announce Exclusive Partnership to Bring Verified Alcohol Monitoring to Family Law

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AppClose®, the world's leading co-parenting platform, and 1A Smart Start, LLC, a global leader in alcohol-monitoring technology and services, today announced an exclusive partnership to deliver a fully integrated alcohol-testing and compliance solution designed specifically for the family-law market. With the highest rated co-parenting app in both major app stores and more than 57,000 five-star reviews, AppClose continues to lead the way in secure, court-admissible communication and custody management tools trusted by families and professionals worldwide and -- based on user-supplied data -- court ordered in every county across the United States.

This collaboration introduces BrACVerified™, a suite of court-trusted tools that bring verified alcohol monitoring directly into the AppClose and AppClose Pro platforms — uniting secure communication, documentation, and compliance within one seamless ecosystem trusted by courts and families alike.

Two Devices, One Secure Ecosystem

The partnership launches with two purpose-built devices powered by Smart Start technology:

BrACVerified Monitor™ , based on BreathCheck™ , a discreet, smartphone-connected device for on-demand personal accountability testing and monitoring.

, based on , a discreet, smartphone-connected device for on-demand personal accountability testing and monitoring. BrACVerified Comply™, powered by SmartMobile™, a continuous, GPS-enabled testing solution that provides professional-grade accuracy and tamper-evident reporting.

Both devices will integrate directly into AppClose, and offer customizable test schedules, on-the-go testing, and random alert capability. Attorneys, guardians ad litem, court officials, and co-parents will have real-time visibility and monitoring of verified results — without the need for third-party apps, uploads, or manual reporting.

The solution will debut in the United States in Q1 2026, with additional international markets to follow soon.

Global Leaders, Shared Commitment

Since 2016, based on user-supplied data, AppClose has been court ordered in every county in the United States. Each month, AppClose facilitates over 25 million secure interactions — including messages, calls, shared events, expenses, payments, and custody updates — each preserved as an unalterable, court-ready record. By strengthening communication, accountability, and transparency, AppClose helps reduce conflict and support healthier outcomes for children and families.

Smart Start , founded more than three decades ago, operates in 48 US states, Canada, and 13 international markets, performingmillions of verified tests annually. Smart Start serves US clients with its extensive and convenient access points for device pickup. Its technology powers global safety and compliance programs across government, judicial, and family-supervision settings, setting the international benchmark for reliability and trust.

"Courts and professionals choose AppClose because every record is secure, verified, and its records can be exported electronically and certified for court admission," said Dennis James, Chief Operating Officer of AppClose. "Through our partnership with Smart Start, we're extending that same trust to verified alcohol monitoring — at the most affordable prices available in this market -- designed to help parents comply with court-ordered monitoring relating to custody and parenting, as well as to demonstrate their responsibility and to create safer environments for their children, all while minimizing disruptions to a co-parent's daily life."

Bob Gallup, Chief Revenue Officer of Smart Start added, "Smart Start has spent more than 30 years advancing accountability through innovation. Together with AppClose, we're delivering a unified solution with discreet portable devices that empower family law stakeholders with reliable data and simplified compliance. This market is a natural extension of our core belief that technology can be a powerful tool for safer communities and second chances."

Availability

The BrACVerified™ suite will be available exclusively through AppClose beginning Q1 2026, with transparent, affordable monthly plans and 24/7 customer support. No device purchase will be required. The U.S. rollout begins first, with international availability to follow.

About AppClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AppClose is the world's most widely used and court-ordered co-parenting platform, trusted by parents and professionals, and court-ordered in every U.S. county. AppClose was named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list for Operational Excellence. It is recognized by both major app stores with over 57,000 five-star reviews from verified users – more than any other co-parenting app in the world. AppClose provides secure messaging, audio and video calling, unlimited secure storage, search, custody scheduling, payments and expense tracking, private notes, file & media sharing, and certified business-records— in one all-inclusive platform. Supported by a responsive, U.S.-based support team comprising family law-experienced professionals, AppClose empowers families with technology that promotes accountability, privacy, and positive outcomes for children. To learn more about AppClose and explore upcoming releases, visit appclose.com. For more information about AppClose Pro or to register, visit appclose.com/pro.

About Smart Start

Based in Grapevine, Texas, Smart Start is the global leader in alcohol monitoring technology with its Ignition Interlock and Portable Alcohol Monitoring (PAM) solutions. Smart Start's SmartMobile™ family of PAM solutions are redefining the portable industry with the most discreet and effective devices for clients, courts, industry professionals, and monitoring authorities. Over its 30 years of innovation, Smart Start is Setting the Standard in Alcohol Monitoring Technology®. Visit smartstartinc.com for more information.

