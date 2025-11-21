AppClose® Announces Certified Electronic Business Records, Major Platform Milestones, and $8.99 Monthly All-Inclusive Plan

Company sets new standard for court-trusted documentation and establishes the benchmark for transparent, affordable co-parenting technology pricing

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AppClose®, the world's leading co-parenting platform, today announced the launch of Certified Electronic Business Records, celebrated a new adoption milestone by surpassing 1 million Google Play downloads, and introduced a single, all-inclusive subscription plan priced at $8.99 per month. AppClose sets the benchmark for transparent and affordable pricing in a category historically defined by fragmented feature tiers, restrictive plans, and multi-level pricing structures.

Co-Parent Essentials

Court ordered in 3,000+ U.S. counties, and used by hundreds of thousands of parents and family law professionals weekly, AppClose continues to strengthen its role as the primary digital infrastructure serving co-parents, family law professionals, and courts that handle family law cases across the country.

AppClose Certified Electronic Business Records — Available December 1, 2025

AppClose's new Certified Electronic Business Records provide tamper-resistant records exports designed for court admissibility in family law courts and courts of general jurisdiction that handle family law cases. As part of their all-inclusive subscription, any user may initiate AppClose Certified Electronic Business Records Exports. Whether introduced into evidence by the user or the user's attorney, the certified time-stamped records represent records downloaded directly from the encrypted unaltered original of the stored records export. An attorney or court may verify the record ID at an AppClose verification website and, through AppClose Pro, the Company's integrated website for family law professionals and courts, an attorney or a court can choose to download the same certified records.

With its ease of creation, audit trail, security, and efficiency, these electronic certified records provide evidentiary records of co-parent communications, saving time for both co-parents and family law professionals compared to conventional business-records subpoenas. AppClose Certified Electronic Business Records can be obtained with no waiting period, eliminating delays and improving professional efficiency. While these certified exports provide a more efficient evidentiary solution, the Company will continue to provide conventional business-records affidavits at no additional charge to subscribers.

New $8.99 All-Inclusive Plan Sets the Category Benchmark

Beginning January 1, 2026, AppClose will offer a single, all-inclusive $8.99 monthly subscription that provides full, unlimited access without tiers, add-on fees, or annual commitments. Families in need can apply for a one-year renewable fee waiver and receive the same all-inclusive subscription.

All subscribers will have access to:

Unlimited messages

Unlimited calls, calling minutes, and call recording

Unlimited Certified Electronic Business Records and Business Records Affidavits

Unlimited data storage for files, photos, videos, and other documents

Searchable stored records

Private notes

Through ipayou®, the company's optional embedded payment platform, users may track and manage shared expenses and reimbursements and make and receive unlimited payments between co-parents

Coordinate schedules and parenting time, including change requests

GPS-verified check-ins that show user arrival at exchanges, but locations are never shared

Ad-free use and no sale of user data

60-day free trial with unlimited access to all features — no credit card or upfront payment required

Across the industry, unlimited plans are frequently priced at $24 to $27 per month and some are tied to mandatory annual commitments.

"Families should not have to choose between affordability and the tools they need," said Igor Litinsky, Founder and CEO of AppClose. "By establishing one clear price for unlimited access to all the tools required for efficient communication and record-keeping, and providing fee waivers for families in need, we are demonstrating what user-centered pricing looks like in the co-parenting technology landscape. We encourage co-parents and family law professionals to compare their choices."

"We built AppClose so that parents who are court-ordered to communicate through a technology platform never have to worry about how many minutes they can spend talking to their children or how many photos they can share. A co-parenting technology platform should not require a $200-$300 annual cost per parent for unrestricted access to all features. Our all-inclusive, affordable court trusted tools and tamper proof records ensure that families can meet their obligations without limits, unnecessary costs, or forced annual prepayments."

Major Platform Milestones

AppClose recently became the first and only co-parenting app in the world to surpass 1 million Google Play downloads, demonstrating the increasing demand for tools that remove limits and support court-ordered communication without burdening families. This milestone highlights the platform's rapid growth, its category-leading innovation, and its expanding role in helping parents manage co-parenting responsibilities more effectively and affordably. With over 57,500 five-star reviews, more than any other co-parenting app in the world, AppClose clearly reflects the choice of co-parents, courts, and family law professionals.

About AppClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AppClose is the world's most widely used and court-ordered co-parenting platform, trusted by parents and professionals and, based on user supplied data, court-ordered in every U.S. County. AppClose was named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list for Operational Excellence. It is recognized by both major app stores with over 57,500 five-star reviews from verified users, more than any other co-parenting app in the world. In one all-inclusive platform, AppClose provides secure messaging, audio and video calling, unlimited secure storage, search, custody scheduling, payments and expense tracking, private notes, file & media sharing, and certified business-records. Supported by a responsive, U.S.-based support team comprising family law-experienced professionals, AppClose empowers families with technology that promotes accountability, privacy, and positive outcomes for children. To learn more about AppClose and explore upcoming releases, visit appclose.com. For more information about AppClose Pro or to register, visit appclose.com/pro.

SOURCE AppClose, Inc