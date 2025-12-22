Appdome Breaks Records in G2 Winter 2026 Reports, Cementing Leadership in Mobile Fraud, Bot, and Security Categories

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the leader in protecting mobile businesses, today announced its best-ever performance in the G2 Winter 2026 Reports, achieving 37 badges across 75 reports, including multiple No. 1 rankings and new leadership positions in mobile fraud detection, mobile bot defense, no-code development, and runtime mobile protection.

"Platforms, automation, and AI are driving Appdome's adoption, customer reviews, and growth," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer at Appdome. "The mobile business and, with it, mobile fraud, API, and ATO attacks, are evolving faster than ever. Top cyber leaders and mobile brands know they need to replace manual work with digital workflows stay ahead of mobile threats."

This quarter's performance marks a new high-water mark, a 76% increase, in customer-earned leadership badges compared to the most recent Fall 2025 G2 Reports. Appdome's customer reviews allowed it to realize significant gains in its rankings across mobile fraud detection, bot mitigation, and no-code mobile protection categories. Customer reviews also propelled Appdome to achieve significant gains across multiple operational categories — including Usability, Implementation, Relationship, and Results — and across enterprise and mid-market segments, particularly in the fraud and mobile anti-bot categories.

"Appdome's G2 reviews are showcasing the power of our platform inside the modern DevOps toolchain," said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer at Appdome. "Inside the CI/CD pipeline, mobile brands want on-demand, automated, and continuous protection against multiple threats, including KYC fraud, ODF, deepfakes, bot attacks, social engineering, and more inside their Android and iOS apps."

Appdome climbed to the top of several category grids, including earning No. 1 positions in both the RASP Tools Momentum Grid and Grid Report, while moving into top-three rankings for Bot Detection, Fraud Detection, Mobile Data Security, and No-Code Development. The platform's new recognition in Rapid Application Development and No-Code Development, plus its standout performance in the Usability and Implementation Indexes, further highlights Appdome's zero-touch approach to delivering mobile protection using AI. In a market saturated with SDKs and manual integrations, Appdome's AI-native, no-code platform lets brands ship fully protected apps—complete with advanced fraud, bot, and runtime defenses—without interrupting dev cycles or requiring infrastructure changes.

"The modern DevOps toolchain is embracing automated coding and delivery like never before," said Gil Hartman, Field CTO at Appdome. "Technology is replacing the need for mobile developers to learn, manually implement, and maintain feature sets in apps. Appdome is doing the same thing for mobile security, anti-fraud, and other disciplines, so developers don't have to do that work."

Appdome's record G2 performance also reflects the platform's growing value to customers following the recent launch of its Agentic AI Intelligence Suite. These purpose-built AI agents—designed for Support, SecOps, DevOps, Fraud, and Research teams—turn complex mobile defense work into intuitive, conversational workflows. By helping mobile businesses reason over their own data, automate responses, and reduce time-to-resolution, Appdome is removing friction from every part of the mobile threat lifecycle. As these agents are rolled out across the platform, customers are gaining more power, more clarity, and more control—leading to faster outcomes and deeper satisfaction with the platform.

"The multiple new Enterprise Market badges demonstrate that Appdome is the leading product to protect the mobile business," said Tom Tovar, co-creator and CEO of Appdome. "We're thrilled to work with the best mobile brands in the world and can't wait to work with more great brands in the future."

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile business and user in the world from scams, fraud, bots, and attacks. Appdome's patented AI-Native XTM Platform is designed to protect every aspect of mobile business now and in the future. From mobile DevOps to mobile applications, networks, APIs, and Customer Identity, Appdome uses AI to generate Android and iOS defense plugins for 400+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering, deepfake, and Customer Identity defenses on demand. Appdome also uses AI inside its ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM, to continuously calculate a Mobile Risk Index™ for businesses and applications, as well as rank and preempt attacks in real-time. In Appdome's Threat Resolution Center™, Agentic AI provides customer support and care teams with a quick and easy way to provide end-user threat resolution and remediation. Appdome's Threat-Events™ framework gathers threat and attack metadata, and can be used to inform the application, application SDKs, and back-end network components when threats are present or to create customized threat responses inside Android and iOS apps. As a platform, Appdome functions as a continuous compliance center, tracking all builds, changes, teams, users, defense configurations, events, and more for quick and easy audit of the mobile defense lifecycle. Appdome holds several patents, including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2, and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

