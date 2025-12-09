Appdome Launches a New Agentic AI Support Agent to Remediate Mobile Threats & Fraud in Real Time

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome today announced at Black Hat Europe the launch of Support Agent, a dramatic upgrade from its previous Agentic AI agent designed to support end users who face threats, malware, and fraud when using mobile applications. Support Agent, built for mobile brands, mobile support teams and integration into mobile applications, provides detailed instructions to remedy on-device threats inside a conversational model that allows users to interact with the Agent in real time. Support Agent brings the full power of Agentic AI to the job of supporting mobile end users, offering unprecedented discovery, speed, and precision in resolving even the toughest malware, trojans, device risks, and other threats impacting Android & iOS users.

"Cybersecurity, fraud and network teams can't simply detect and prevent attacks; they have to address the end user impact and maintain real users as a part of the business," said Tom Tovar, CEO and co-creator at Appdome. "Support Agent connects the power of a fully aware Agentic AI system to a specific threat on an end user's device and allows users to interact with the Agent to understand and remove the threat fast."

In today's mobile ecosystem, even the most careful users can unknowingly end up with malicious or compromised apps, devices, operating systems, and connections in their mobile experience. Threat actors increasingly disguise malware as legitimate apps, utilities, financial tools, lifestyle apps, or AI assistants, sometimes distributed via legitimate app stores. In addition, social engineering scams can plague users, causing users to lose control of their applications, devices or sessions. Moreover, attackers can use AI-created deepfakes and synthetic identities to infiltrate and take over accounts. As a result, consumers often have no idea that threat exists or that a seemingly innocent app is harvesting credentials, monitoring activity, or enabling fraud until their account, identity, or device is already at risk.

"Support Agent combines Appdome's threat data with Agentic AI reasoning to help mobile end users get rid of threats the moment they are discovered," said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer at Appdome. "The instructions that Support Agent provides are tailor made to fit the specific attack scenario occurring on the user's device, including the device type, OS version, attack source, and steps the user can follow."

Use Digital Workflows to Resolve On-Device Threats

Support Agent replaces manual work and puts digital workflows in the hands of mobile support teams and support chatbots offered inside the mobile app experience to resolve threats in real time. As threat arise in the mobile app lifecycle, Appdome generates a unique ThreatCode™ associated with each attack. The ThreatCode to encapsulates and fingerprints the mobile app, OS, device, device model, and threat each user is facing.

Support Agent deciphers this ThreatCode to provide detailed information about the threat, and instructions on how to find and resolve the threat on the user's device. Because the remediation workflow is automated, there's no manual discovery, reproduction or investigation needed. These faster resolutions also improve trust and satisfaction, lower support costs, reduce fraud, and get users back to using the apps.

Taken together, Support Agent provides four key benefits vs other approaches:

Rapid Threat Identification . All threats identified and explained so that users understand the risk posed by each threat.

. All threats identified and explained so that users understand the risk posed by each threat. Detailed Threat Discovery . Guided discovery on how to find each threat on the end user's device, starting from the easiest to more advanced techniques.

. Guided discovery on how to find each threat on the end user's device, starting from the easiest to more advanced techniques. Precise Threat Removal. Step-by-Step instructions on disabling or removing the threat from the end-user's device, with instructions fit to the specific device and OS used by each user.

With Support Agent, mobile support teams and end users don't have to spend hours researching threats or guessing at how to resolve any threat. Support teams and users receive clear guidance throughout the remediation journey, lowering fear, abandonment, and uninstalls during security incidents.

"Mobile brands need to operationalize supporting end users who face mobile threats," said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-harvest. "The mobile brand and the end user want to remove threats to the mobile experience. Support Agent is leading the way in empowering end users to address in-app threats. This level of guided, contextual remediation has been missing from mobile security and fraud detection and Appdome is the first to solve it."

Challenge and Collaborate to Solve Mobile Threats

Unlike its predecessor Threat Remediation Center, Support Agent operates inside a collaborate framework that allows every user, be that from a mobile support team, cyber team or end user, to:

Ask questions of the Support Agent, Challenge the information and instructions provided by Support Agent, Get new instructions if the information provided does not work, and Remember preferences in future remediations.

In addition, inside Appdome, teams can share Support Agent's recommendations with other stakeholders such as cyber, fraud, engineering, or support teams, tag collaborators to evaluate complex or unusual attacks, like and comment to discuss specific remediation recommendations. This collaborative workflow transforms how enterprises resolve mobile threats—bringing the support, cyber, fraud, and engineering organizations together around a shared, AI-driven remediation process. Instead of siloed efforts and back-and-forth email threads, teams have a single, unified remediation model for every app, every user, every threat.

"With Agentic AI, there's no reason to investigate and resolve threats manually," said Diego Gonzalez, lead engineer on Support Agent at Appdome. "We can use AI to research devices, operating systems, menus, settings, and provide it the right threat context to easily generate step by step instructions that fit the specific attack scenario an end user is facing."

Enterprise-Grade Environment with Guardrails

Unlike generic LLMs or external AI tools, Support Agent (and all Appdome AI Agents) operates entirely inside Appdome's enterprise-grade platform that unifies data and enforces strict security, privacy, and governance policies, and has all the access, change, audit, and data-management controls needed to combine the cyber or anti-fraud functions securely and efficiently.

No PII is used for any Appdome Agentic AI workflow and no data goes to public AI models, as ThreatCodes, device attributes, remediation flows, and user interactions remain fully contained within the platform, governed by tenant-scoped isolation and strict No-Learning and No-Retention policies that prevent any data persistence or model training. Full audit and access controls remain in the hands of enterprise users of the Appdome platform, allowing them to align with their governance policies over how the Agent is used and who can view, share, or approve remediation insights. This allows enterprises to safely deploy Agentic AI remediation at scale across regions, business units, and app portfolios without compromising privacy, compliance, or operational control, while ensuring all reasoning is grounded exclusively in Appdome-governed context via Appdome's Context Engineering model.

Visitors at Black Hat Europe can see a demo and try the Appdome Support Agent at Stand 104 on Dec. 10 and 11. For more information about the Appdome Support Agent, go to https://appdome.com/support-agent/.

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile business and user in the world from scams, fraud, bots, and attacks. Appdome's patented AI-Native XTM Platform is designed to protect every aspect of mobile business now and in the future. From mobile DevOps to mobile applications, networks, APIs, and Customer Identity, Appdome uses AI to generate Android & iOS defense plugins for 400+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering, deepfake and Customer Identity defenses on demand. Appdome also uses AI inside its ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM, to continuously calculate a Mobile Risk Index™ for businesses and applications as well as rank and preempt attacks in real-time. Agentic AI Agents provide security operations teams threat assessment reports and analysis and customer support and care teams a quick and easy way to provide end-user threat resolution and remediation. Appdome's Threat-Events™ framework gathers threat and attack metadata, and can be used to inform the application, application SDKs and back-end network components when threats are present or to create customized threat responses inside Android & iOS apps. As a platform, Appdome functions as a continuous compliance center, tracking all builds, changes, teams, users, defense configurations, events, and more for quick and easy audit of the mobile defense lifecycle. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

