Appdome Earns Record 44 Leadership and Momentum Badges in G2's Spring 2026 Reports, Expanding Leadership in Mobile Fraud and Bot Defense

Strongest quarter of customer reviews demonstrates the power of using Appdome's Agentic Workflows to stop mobile fraud, bot attacks, and mobile security exploits

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the leader in protecting the mobile economy, today announced record results in the G2 Spring 2026 Reports, earning 44 leadership and momentum badges across multiple anti-fraud, anti-bot, security, devops and other categories. The Spring 2026 Reports included 19 Top 3 rankings, including three new Momentum Grid badges, and broad recognition across categories critical to mobile brands, including Fraud Detection, Bot Detection and Mitigation, Mobile Data Security, Application Shielding, Data Security, No-Code Development Platforms, and RASP Tools. For the sixth quarter in a row, Appdome also received the coveted Users Love Us award, reinforcing the strength of its customer satisfaction and product experience.

"This recognition signals that cyber and fraud teams need platforms with tailor-made agentic workflows to complete projects and meet objectives," said Tom Tovar, co-creator and CEO of Appdome. "Manually integrated SDKs, point products, and siloed data don't support the agentic future. We're thrilled that our customers recognize Appdome's ability to use AI to protect the mobile business across the threat landscape, accelerate outcomes, and help to bring cyber into the Agentic age."

The results reflect growing market validation for Appdome's Agentic Workforce and Platform approach to protecting the mobile economy. Appdome uses AI to do the work for the cyber, fraud, and engineering team, replacing manual work, simplifying deployment, and continuously protecting mobile applications, APIs, customer identities, and end users from fraud, bots, malware, and other attacks. As mobile brands face increasing pressure to stop deepfakes, social engineering, account takeover, API abuse, account farming, credential stuffing attacks, and fraud at scale, these same brands recognize the value of a using Appdome's platform, automation and AI to deliver stronger protection, greater operational efficiency, and faster time to value in a single system.

Appdome's strongest momentum this quarter came in some of the areas that matter most to digital businesses—fraud detection and bot mitigation. In G2's Fraud Detection category, Appdome improved its ranking by 25% in the Momentum Grid, 40% in the Mid-Market Usability Index, 14% in the Enterprise Relationship Index, and 9% in the overall Grid Report, while maintaining leadership across the Overall Grid, Enterprise Grid, and Mid-Market Grid. Appdome also earned new fraud badges for Momentum Leader and Users Most Likely to Recommend. In G2's Bot Detection & Mitigation category, Appdome improved its ranking by 20% in both the Results Index and Relationship Index, while adding a new Momentum Leader badge and top-three rankings in the Enterprise Usability Index and Enterprise Results Index. These gains underscore Appdome's growing strength in helping mobile brands detect and stop account abuse, automated attacks, and mobile fraud faster and with less operational burden.

"Customers are rewarding cyber platforms that offer a one-stop shop to protect critical business lines," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer at Appdome. "This quarter's G2 results reflect growing appreciation for Appdome's ability to help mobile brands solve multiple cyber and anti-fraud problems at once. We didn't just move up in one category. We moved up in all market categories we serve. That's a key distinction."

Appdome also posted major gains in adjacent categories that reflect customer satisfaction, usability, and platform execution. In No-Code Development Platforms, Appdome improved its rankings by 45% in the Usability Index, 39% in the Relationship Index, and 32% in the Implementation Index. In Rapid Application Development, Appdome improved its rankings by 47% in the Usability Index, 27% in the Results Index, and 35% in the Implementation Index. In Data Security, Appdome also advanced in key mid-market measures, improving its rankings by 63% in the Relationship Index, 60% in the Usability Index, and 33% in the Results Index. Together, these results show that customers increasingly value Appdome not only for breadth of protection, but also for ease of adoption, operational simplicity, and measurable business impact.

Among the quarter's highlights, Appdome earned new badges in several strategic categories. These included Momentum Leader for No-Code Development Platforms; Users Most Likely to Recommend in Mobile Data Security, and Data Security; Easiest To Do Business With in Application Shielding; and Easiest Setup plus High Performer in Mobile Data Security. Appdome also maintained elite standing in multiple categories, including No. 1 in RASP Tools for the Grid Report, Momentum Grid, and Relationship Index; No. 1 in Application Shielding for Relationship Index; and multiple Top 3 rankings across Mobile Data Security, and No-Code Development Platforms.

"The market should pay attention to the recognition Appdome is getting as a development platform," said Avi Yehuda, Co-Creator and CTO at Appdome. "If you pay attention to our recent announcement regarding DefenseOS, you can see that we are coding and building business logic into the mobile apps we protect, not just protections. The market should expect us to code more and more of the app itself in the coming quarters."

Appdome will showcase its latest innovations at RSA Conference 2026 this week at Booth 754 in the South Hall and invites attendees to visit the booth to see why customers continue to rate Appdome so highly across G2 categories for fraud prevention, bot defense, mobile data security, and application protection.

For more information, visit Appdome's G2 page or go to Appdome.com.

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and empower defenders with unique data and Agentic solutions to keep users safe. Appdome's patented Agentic Defense Platform can provide defensive capabilities inside every aspect of a mobile business, from DevSecOps to mobile applications, networks, APIs, and Identity. Appdome uses five purpose-built Agents to build, monitor, interrogate, and respond with for 400+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering, deepfake, and other defenses on demand. With Appdome's ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM, brands can analyze risk, threat trends, investigate attacks and manage their Mobile Risk Index™, preempting attacks in real-time. Appdome's Threat-Events™ framework is a real-time threat-signaling agent brands use to customize threat responses inside Android & iOS apps. As a platform, Appdome functions as a continuous compliance center, tracking all builds, changes, teams, users, defense configurations, events, and more for quick and easy audit of the mobile defense lifecycle. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

SOURCE Appdome