Appdome Introduces the First Agentic AI SecOps Agent for Mobile Fraud & Cyber Threats

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome today announced at Black Hat Europe the release of the industry's first Agentic AI SecOps Agent designed to autonomously monitor, evaluate, reason, and report on mobile threats and interact with multiple enterprise stakeholders in real time. SecOps Agent brings Agentic AI's intelligence and open-ended discovery to cyber, fraud, and risk teams by combining Appdome's vast, rich, threat data streams with Agentic AI's autonomous reasoning and conversational interface, empowering all teams to explore, understand, and resolve mobile attacks quickly.

"Appdome already has the biggest data set in mobile fraud and cyberthreats," said Tom Tovar, CEO and co-creator at Appdome. "SecOps Agent brings Agentic AI learning inside billions of threat signals, allowing it to slice and dice the threat data in seconds, answer questions from any stakeholder, and independently prompt stakeholders with new discoveries and insights in real time."

SecOps Agent comes at a time when the global digital economy and its attack surface are increasingly mobile and when the volume, diversity, and sophistication of the mobile attack surface is overwhelming cyber and fraud teams. SecOps Agent uses its continuous learning models to understand all threats mobile applications, users, and businesses face. Then, it enriches its understanding with trillions of monthly threat events generated by Appdome installations and uses the combined data set to evaluate and interpret the severity and impact of a mobile brand's specific attack surface, including probabilities, benchmarks, trends, and other insights. The SecOps agent is also aware of the defense posture for each mobile app, build-by-build and release-by-release, including which threats are being monitored, mitigated, or blocked outright, whether in the app or via the application backend. This allows SecOps Agent to provide on-point and relevant analysis that mobile teams can act on immediately.

"Cyber and fraud team are replacing manual work with digital workflows to stay ahead of the mobile attack surface," said Gil Hartman, Field CTO at Appdome. "SecOps Agent gives mobile brands the power of AI to overcome knowledge and skill gaps, simultaneously learn from and evaluate the threat data from the mobile business, and use that knowledge to stop fraud, ATOs, API threats, and more in real time."

Making Sense of the Mobile Threat Surface

Mobile teams struggle to understand the dizzying array of techniques used to introduce fraud, malware, deepfake-driven identity attacks, social engineering, device tampering, API abuse and more into the mobile experience. Attacks often leverage multiple tools, trojan apps, malware and more and can span multiple apps, regions, OS versions, and device models, producing patterns and scenarios that are impossible to interpret with traditional SecOps tools or manually. Most SecOps tools don't have access to mobile threat data and, just as likely, those that do only track limited signals in isolation, leaving mobile teams with no way to assess severity, correlate attacks, or calculate business impact on their own.

SecOps Agent plugs Agentic AI's autonomous learning into Appdome's mobile app build data and the continuous data feed of mobile threats, attacks and fraud signals generated by each mobile brand's Appdome-protected app(s). Through this combination, SecOps Agent analyzes the running attack surface for each brand's mobile apps, correlates attack patterns, and builds a unified understanding of the risk and defense posture of a business. SecOps Agent reports on what it finds in via aggregated reports and instant alerts across, organizing threat data and providing the necessary qualitative backdrop for all stakeholders. In this way, mobile teams can quickly understand the risk and impact to the brand's installed base, users, and transactions. Through a natural language interface, mobile teams can ask SecOps Agent about any aspect of the brand's threat data such as how an attack is evolving, where it originated, what exploit methods are being used, as well as how the brand's attack surface compares to patterns seen across the industry. The Agent also identifies emerging attack trends without being prompted—bringing a dynamic, always-on intelligence to mobile teams everywhere.

"Generic agentic AI models don't have purpose and don't reason like an experienced SecOps agent would," said Tamir Daniel, lead engineer for SecOps Agent. "To get to that level, we built dynamic context into SecOps Agent via other agents who ingest and analyze the defense posture of an app, the nature of each threat, what the threat targets, where the threat appears, its severity, frequency, velocity and other dynamics. SecOps Agent uses this to pre-emptively and collaboratively provide mobile stakeholders with a clear picture of how each threat impacts the business."

A New Model for Managing Risk in the Mobile Business

At the heart of SecOps Agent is its ability to understand risk and use each mobile business's attack surface, geographic distribution, industry and other factors to calculate risk. Operationally, SecOps Agent generates reports and alerts that synthesize threat data from the brand's mobile installed base periodically, as discovered and on-demand. It interprets threat signals across app releases, device types, OS versions, geographies, defenses, and threat categories. Substantively, SecOps Agent provides context and a business relevant narrative of what occurred during a given period to reveal larger, more important stories of risk that teams could not see before. SecOps Agent also uses its own analysis over time to grade the brand's Mobile Risk Index™, a benchmark value for organizational and transaction-based risk for mobile brands.

"SecOps Agent is an industry leading multi-agent architecture for analyzing threat data in real time. It features a significant autonomous reasoning engine that analyzes threat data at scale," said Eric Newcomer, Principal Analyst at Intellyx. "It learns quickly, removes human bias, identifies patterns that other systems may miss, and understand business risk, which altogether provides a major productivity accelerant to how cyber and fraud teams understand and respond to mobile threats."

Unlike traditional tools that focus only on events, SecOps Agent evaluates every attack through the lens of business impact. It understands the makeup of each brand's installed base—device types, OS distributions, regions, and app usage—and uses this context to calculate cost per incident, risk exposure, threat severity, and the Mobile Risk Index™. As a result, cyber, fraud, and risk teams can quantify the real impact of each attack and prioritize defensive actions based on their effect on the mobile business.

SecOps Collaboration in the Enterprise

SecOps Agent helps organizations that want to replace manual work with digital workflows by operating inside the Appdome platform, the product that uses AI to code and build defenses into the brand's mobile app, and inside a social enterprise framework that allows mobile business stakeholders to collaborate around AI-generated insights, reports, alerts, and discoveries. All of SecOps Agent's findings can be liked, commented, tagged, or shared instantly across the organization. Analysts can debate findings, compare interpretations, or ask SecOps Agent to clarify or expand on conclusions—creating a highly interactive, collective defense workflow.

Teams can also challenge findings, explore alternate scenarios, or ask hypothetical questions. SecOps Agent responds with objective answers grounded in threat telemetry and the brand's specific context—making threat analysis faster, more transparent, and dramatically more actionable.

"Increasingly, SecOps sits at the intersection of the cyber, fraud and API attack surface," said Gil Hartman, Field CTO and founding engineer at Appdome. "Organizations are already hard at work to unify their threat data, eliminate data siloes, and provide for universal response to all threats in the business. SecOps agent addresses this need by combining Agentic AI with all cyber, fraud and API attack data and allowing stakeholder to demonstrate and challenge threat findings to ensure every response is relevant to the business."

Enterprise Guardrails and Safe AI Reasoning

As with all Appdome AI Agents, SecOps Agent runs entirely within Appdome's enterprise-grade environment, ensuring that no data goes to public AI models. All threat signals, device attributes, analysis, user interactions, and defense data remain fully contained inside the platform, protected by tenant-scoped isolation that prevents any cross-brand data exposure. Enterprises retain full governance over audit trails, access controls, and data-management policies—ensuring that AI-driven SecOps workflows remain safe, compliant, and aligned with global security and privacy requirements. In addition, Appdome enforces strict No-Learning and No-Retention policies on any external reasoning components, preventing data persistence or model training, and uses its Context Engineering model so every SecOps insight is derived exclusively from verified, Appdome-governed threat telemetry and defense context. These guardrails guarantee deterministic, explainable, and fully governed AI outcomes at enterprise scale.

Visitors at Black Hat Europe can see a demo and try Appdome SecOps Agent at Stand 104 on Dec. 10 and 11. For more information about SecOps Agent, go to https://www.appdome.com/threat-scope-mobile-xtm/.

