Appdome Introduces the First Conversational, Agentic AI, Intelligence Suite to Combat Mobile Fraud, API, and Security Threats

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome today announced at Black Hat Europe the launch of the industry's first Agentic AI suite to combat fraud, account takeovers, API, and security threats in the mobile business. This new suite of five (5) AI Agents delivers the world's first conversational intelligence platform tailored to the needs of the cybersecurity and anti-fraud functions in a mobile enterprise. The new AI Agents are delivered within a secure social enterprise framework, enabling multiple stakeholders to leverage AI simultaneously and collaborate on the digital defense of each business.

Built on top of the Appdome platform, a centralized cloud service that uses AI to build and monitor defenses in mobile apps, Appdome's new AI Agents have access to a decade of mobile defense and build data, trillions of live threat events from billions of mobile app installations across the globe, and deep learning models to provide detailed insights, remediations and recommendations for each mobile business. These AI Agents augment cyber, anti-fraud, and network teams and deliver autonomous reasoning through an "ask me anything" interaction model for all users.

"Mobile businesses will need a variety of Agentic AI teammates to combat fraud and other cyber threats," said Tom Tovar, CEO and co-creator at Appdome. "Agentic AI provides faster learning, reasoning, and decision-making across large datasets, and Appdome is the only platform on the planet with enough threat data, context, and awareness to make Agentic AI relevant to cyber defense."

Using Agentic AI to Protect the Mobile Business

Appdome's new Agentic AI Suite is an opt-in service comprising five (5) distinct, specialized agents, two (2) of which are launched today: Support Agent and SecOps Agent. Other planned AI Agents include DevOps Agent, Defense Posture Management (DPM) Agent, and Threat Research Agent. Once turned on, each Agent uses a variety of Agentic AI models to sift through, analyze, and evaluate mobile and threat data relevant to the mobile business, gathering continuous updates from Appdome's data pipeline, and uses that data to reason, collaborate, and interact autonomously with the mobile team.

"Everyone has access to ChatGPT and generic copilots," said Avi Yehuda, CTO and co-creator at Appdome. "What these generic AI tools lack is the mobile data, defense context, and threat awareness that's specific to each business. Appdome's AI Agents connect the dots between Agentic AI, mobile, and threat data to allow AI to go beyond generic answers. Our answers, insights and recommendations are on-point for what each business needs."

Critical to the design of Appdome's AI Agents are their roles as "teammates," not "assistants." This means that each Agent is also empowered to act independently, e.g., prompting mobile teams when new discoveries and notable trends are present, eliminating the need to set up complex alerts and notifications manually. This helps cyber, anti-fraud, DevOps, and support teams leverage Agentic AI to scale with business growth, overcoming resource and skill shortages, accelerating action curves, and achieving outcomes quickly. For example, with Appdome's Agentic AI Suite, cyber teams can reduce the mean time to respond by up to 90% based on reduced investigation time, reduced analyst load, and faster implementation via Appdome's "click to defend" deployment model.

"Appdome's Defense Agents provide value well beyond simply offering opinions and information," said Jason Bloomberg, managing director of analyst firm Intellyx. "These Agents combine the power of AI with each organization's existing data on its mobile apps, threats, and defenses to provide proactive, reasoned, and objective insights and recommendations that protect the organization from cyberattacks and fraud."

Enterprise Collaboration Comes to Cyber

Cybersecurity and anti-fraud programs can't operate in siloes any longer. In an age of AI-generated, AI-driven, and AI-assisted threats, mobile brands need to unify data from across the threat landscape and replace manual decision-making with digital workflows to gain visibility, management, and control over the defense posture of the business. One of the key aspects of Appdome's new Agents is that individual stakeholders, including those from cyber, engineering, anti-fraud, network, support, and business teams, as well as the organization as a whole, can interact with the Agents and collaborate on defense initiatives across the organization. To facilitate this, Appdome added the ability to like, comment, tag users, and share alerts, discoveries, recommendations, and insights from the Agents with others in the same organization. This allows rapid dissemination of Agentic AI learning across the organization, helping teams bridge the knowledge gaps that exist between experts in different groups.

"Active collaboration on what defenses to deploy, in what configuration, is already happening," said Gil Hartman, Field CTO and founding engineer at Appdome. "Mobile brands are telling us that doing so via email and Teams channels isn't enough. They want to use Appdome as a collaboration tool internally, allowing cross-functional teams to protect the mobile business from fraud, account takeovers, and cyber risks at scale."

Agentic AI inside Appdome's Enterprise Guardrails

While ChatGPT and other Agentic AI systems unlocked autonomous reasoning across the world's public information, they also come with risks. Appdome's Agentic AI Suite unlocks this same power within a mobile brand's own data on Appdome. That means outcomes are contextually relevant to the mobile brand's business, apps, attack surface, device, and distribution topology, as well as gated inside a secure platform to ensure no data leakage into public agentic AI models. Within this context, mobile brands can safely use Agentic AI to explore and discover their own threat data and trends, compare their attack or defense posture to industry, regional, and other trends, carry out objective decision-making, and achieve faster resolutions of on-device and API threats – or provide Agentic AI support to any number of human teammates performing these functions. All Agents are contained within the Appdome platform to ensure that all necessary enterprise guardrails are in place to maintain control over the inputs and outputs from the system, including strict no-learning and no-retention policies, tenant-scoped isolation of all intelligence, and governance over every agent action via Appdome's audit and access controls. Appdome also uses Context Engineering instead of generic RAG, ensuring that all reasoning is grounded exclusively in verified, Appdome-governed threat telemetry and build context.

"The mobile brands that use Appdome don't want black-box or siloed SDKs. They want unified threat data inside enterprise-grade visibility, management, and control at every level," said Srini Avernini, VP of Data and Infrastructure at Appdome. "The good news is that Appdome's AI Agents sit inside Appdome's enterprise-grade platform. That platform already unifies data and has all the access, change, audit, and data management controls needed to combine the cyber or anti-fraud functions securely and efficiently."

For more information about Appdome Agentic AI products, go to https://www.appdome.com/devsecops-tool-cicd/.

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile business and user in the world from scams, fraud, bots, and attacks. Appdome's patented AI-Native XTM Platform is designed to protect every aspect of mobile business now and in the future. From mobile DevOps to mobile applications, networks, APIs, and Customer Identity, Appdome uses AI to generate Android & iOS defense plugins for 400+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering, deepfake and Customer Identity defenses on demand. Appdome also uses AI inside its ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM, to continuously calculate a Mobile Risk Index™ for businesses and applications as well as rank and preempt attacks in real-time. Agentic AI Agents provide security operations teams threat assessment reports and analysis and customer support and care teams a quick and easy way to provide end-user threat resolution and remediation. Appdome's Threat-Events™ framework gathers threat and attack metadata, and can be used to inform the application, application SDKs and back-end network components when threats are present or to create customized threat responses inside Android & iOS apps. As a platform, Appdome functions as a continuous compliance center, tracking all builds, changes, teams, users, defense configurations, events, and more for quick and easy audit of the mobile defense lifecycle. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

SOURCE Appdome