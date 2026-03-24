Appdome Introduces Vault™, a Searchable Source of Truth for Mobile Security and Fraud Compliance

The New Vault™ workspace provides compliance assurance, audit readiness, and an AI Agent that reasons across the mobile compliance lifecycle.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the leader in protecting the mobile economy, today announced Vault™, a new workspace on the Appdome platform that stores detailed compliance histories for each mobile business. Using Vault, risk and compliance leaders gain an authoritative system of record that enables them to search and retrieve any aspect of their compliance history, including mobile security and fraud defense history for each application, policy changes, admin actions, and the release history of each app, all in one place. Along with Vault, Appdome is also announcing a new Agentic AI Compliance Agent as a companion agent to Vault.

"Mobile leaders are under increasing pressure to prove compliance with security, anti-fraud, and API protection requirements at all times," said Tom Tovar, CEO and Co-Creator of Appdome. "Vault provides a centralized workspace to view, investigate, and interrogate the complete mobile compliance history over time, and leverage Agentic AI to map the brand's defense posture to any regulatory framework and address internal and external audits in real time."

As mobile becomes the primary channel for banking, payments, healthcare, and commerce, business leaders need to operate with confidence. External requirements, internal audits, and processes are demanding real-time proof of what, when, how, and under whose authority defenses were chosen and deployed to production. Vault addresses the need for on-the-spot and long-term audit readiness and defense continuity by preserving an immutable record of who did what and when for each defense configuration, policy selection, admin access, and action, as well as for each build, release, defense validation, and Certified Secure™ certification generated by Appdome. Combined, this ensures that an authoritative record of continuous compliance is always available, even years after teams, tools, or processes have changed.

"Vault uses technology to record and demonstrate compliance on demand, replacing manual processes with agentic workflows," said Avi Yehuda, CTO and Co-Creator of Appdome. "Who and how mobile businesses build, validate, and prove compliance over time shouldn't be left to verbal communications and email threads – it needs to be recorded and retrieved in real time as decisions are made and work is done."

Provable Regulatory Compliance & More

Vault directly supports audit readiness and continuous compliance with industry requirements, including PCI, banking and financial regulations, HIPAA, SOC 2, NIST, OWASP, and ISO frameworks. It ensures organizations can eliminate guesswork, blind spots, and trace, track, search, and report on any aspect of the compliance continuum throughout the brand's lifecycle.

One of the key advantages of Vault is that it automatically records, in real time, all access, actions, choices, changes, and deployments used to protect the business across all applications and workspaces on Appdome. For the compliance and risk teams, this means that Vault supports a variety of internal and operational objectives, including:

Internal audits and governance reviews with point-in-time evidence of the state of security and fraud controls.

with point-in-time evidence of the state of security and controls. Searchable history of work across engineering and security teams, even as personnel, defense postures, and processes change.

across engineering and security teams, even as personnel, defense postures, and processes change. Reconstructing the defense posture timeline during incident response or post-mortem investigations.

during incident response or post-mortem investigations. Policy drift and production-verified defenses, in the moment and over time, to ensure alignment with PCI and similar requirements.

in the moment and over time, to ensure alignment with PCI and similar requirements. Verify contractual compliance with partners, acquirers, cyber insurers, and third-party risk programs.

with partners, acquirers, cyber insurers, and third-party risk programs. Maintain continuity across organizational transitions , including team changes, organizational shuffles, mergers, or migrations.

, including team changes, organizational shuffles, mergers, or migrations. Provide executive and board-level assurance that mobile risks are governed and documented over time.

that mobile risks are governed and documented over time. Configurable Vault scope & length for data retention and compliance tracking, ensuring the information needed most is always available.

for data retention and compliance tracking, ensuring the information needed most is always available. Vault API™ allows integration into GRC and other systems.

"The biggest challenge in mobile compliance is not understanding the rules, but reconstructing the history," said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest, a leading cybersecurity IT advisory firm. "When evidence is scattered across tools, teams, and time, proving continuous compliance is slow, manual, and risky."

Agentic AI Compliance Intelligence in Vault

Vault™ includes a new Agentic AI Compliance Agent that mobile teams can use to interrogate the compliance lineage and defense posture in real time and perform regulatory reasoning over the complete compliance history stored in Vault. Business and compliance leaders can ask questions such as:

"Does my current defense model support PCI requirements, and which builds demonstrate that?"

"Were specific application and API protections enabled in all production releases this year?"

"Where did policy drift occur relative to our regulatory baseline?"

"Can you map my defenses to a specific regulatory framework?"

"Does my Vault history demonstrate sound controls and policies?"

To perform its reasoning, the new Agentic AI Compliance Agent has access to all compliance data in Vault and produced by Appdome, including:

Admin access, team management, and actions

Security, fraud , bot, and API protection policy configurations

, bot, and API protection policy configurations Build and release metadata from CI/CD pipelines

Certified Secure™ certificates and watermarking

Workspace and administrative changes

Change approvals and governance actions

Control lineage across app versions and time

Policy drifts and production-level validation of each defense.

"As a platform and workflow product, Appdome serves as the source of truth for how the mobile business is protected," said Tair Cohen, VP of Application Engineering at Appdome. "Other products lack the operational, access, policy, and build data to create a compliance lineage app-by-app. Appdome has all the pieces and, now, that data is at your fingertips."

Availability

Vault is available in tiered retention and access levels, allowing organizations to align evidence retention with regulatory obligations, internal governance policies, and business requirements. Enterprise customers can maintain multi-year historical records, enable audit-ready exports, and apply legal or regulatory holds when required. Customers who have used Appdome for years will get retroactive access to all compliance data when using Vault.

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and empower defenders with unique data and Agentic solutions to keep users safe. Appdome's patented Agentic Defense Platform can provide defensive capabilities inside every aspect of a mobile business, from DevSecOps to mobile applications, networks, APIs, and Identity. Appdome uses five purpose-built Agents to build, monitor, interrogate, and respond with for 400+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering, deepfake, and other defenses on demand. With Appdome's ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM, brands can analyze risk, threat trends, investigate attacks and manage their Mobile Risk Index™, preempting attacks in real-time. Appdome's Threat-Events™ framework is a real-time threat-signaling agent brands use to customize threat responses inside Android & iOS apps. As a platform, Appdome functions as a continuous compliance center, tracking all builds, changes, teams, users, defense configurations, events, and more for quick and easy audit of the mobile defense lifecycle. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

SOURCE Appdome