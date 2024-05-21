Appdome Sweeps Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Unified Mobile Defense Platform Recognized for Innovation and Leadership Across Nine Cybersecurity Categories

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile defense, today announced it has received a total of nine (9) Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The Appdome Unified Mobile App Defense Platform was awarded best in class across nine categories in recognition of the comprehensive breadth, depth and value of the Appdome platform to brands and enterprises alike.

"We congratulate Appdome on being recognized as an award winner in 9 categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Appdome's achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

Within a single pane of glass, Appdome delivers the most complete set of no-code, no-SDK, fully automated mobile defenses to mobile brands and enterprises, empowering mobile developers, cybersecurity, fraud and IT teams to deliver on any mobile cyber objective quickly and easily.

The nine (9) categories in which Appdome received a Cybersecurity Excellence Award are:

Mobile Security Platform: Appdome is the only enterprise-grade mobile security platform built for full mobile defense lifecycle management, visibility and control to brands and enterprises alike, including key features for build, test, release, monitor, response, and compliance automation.

Appdome is the only enterprise-grade mobile security platform built for full mobile defense lifecycle management, visibility and control to brands and enterprises alike, including key features for build, test, release, monitor, response, and compliance automation. Mobile Security Automation: Appdome is the only mobile defense solution that uses machine learning to code and build over 300+ mobile app security, anti- fraud , anti-cheat, anti-malware, anti-bot, geo-compliance and other defenses in Android & iOS apps in the DevOps pipeline.

Appdome is the only mobile defense solution that uses machine learning to code and build over 300+ mobile app security, anti- , anti-cheat, anti-malware, anti-bot, geo-compliance and other defenses in Android & iOS apps in the DevOps pipeline. Mobile Social Engineering Defense: The Appdome Social Engineering Prevention solution is the first of its kind to protect mobile users from voice phishing (Vishing) scams and other imposter scams, T.O.A.D. attacks, Remote Access Trojans (RATs), Gold Pickaxe, FaceID bypass and more without an SDK or external servers.

The Appdome Social Engineering Prevention solution is the first of its kind to protect mobile users from voice phishing (Vishing) scams and other imposter scams, T.O.A.D. attacks, Remote Access Trojans (RATs), Gold Pickaxe, FaceID bypass and more without an SDK or external servers. Mobile Bot Defense: The Appdome MOBILEBot™ Defense solution is the first mobile anti-bot solution to come out of the box compatible with any industry standard web application firewall (WAF) on the market and provide multi-layered bot, credential stuffing and Account Take Over (ATO) defense without an SDK, external server, performance limits, or restrictions.

The Appdome MOBILEBot™ Defense solution is the first mobile anti-bot solution to come out of the box compatible with any industry standard web application firewall (WAF) on the market and provide multi-layered bot, credential stuffing and Account Take Over (ATO) defense without an SDK, external server, performance limits, or restrictions. Mobile Geo Compliance: Only the Appdome Mobile Geo-Compliance solution guarantees accurate and authentic geo location of mobile devices, applications and users without code or coding in the mobile app, without implementing an SDK and without deploying additional servers.

Only the Appdome Mobile Geo-Compliance solution guarantees accurate and authentic geo location of mobile devices, applications and users without code or coding in the mobile app, without implementing an SDK and without deploying additional servers. Mobile XDR: The Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR solution is the only mobile attack and threat monitoring service that comes pre-packaged into the mobile defense lifecycle, requires no device agent, device profile, separate code, coding, SDK or server, and provides real-time detection and automated response across internal (employee facing) and external (consumer facing) Android & iOS apps.

The Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR solution is the only mobile attack and threat monitoring service that comes pre-packaged into the mobile defense lifecycle, requires no device agent, device profile, separate code, coding, SDK or server, and provides real-time detection and automated response across internal (employee facing) and external (consumer facing) Android & iOS apps. DevOps Mobile Security Tool: The Appdome platform's fully integrated Security Release Management™ capabilities and Appdome Certified Secure™ mobile DevSecOps certification offer the only true enterprise-grade compliance assurance, audit and control for mobile defense at brands and enterprises, allowing quick verification that all security, anti- fraud and compliance objectives have been met.

The Appdome platform's fully integrated Security Release Management™ capabilities and Appdome Certified Secure™ mobile DevSecOps certification offer the only true enterprise-grade compliance assurance, audit and control for mobile defense at brands and enterprises, allowing quick verification that all security, anti- and compliance objectives have been met. Mobile Application Security: With 300+ separate defenses for mobile apps, Appdome has the most comprehensive set of mobile application security features available in one product, fully compatible with all mobile Android & iOS apps.

"Nine Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Mobile Defense tells a very compelling story for the incredibly complex Dev, Sec, and Ops challenges organizations face detecting and defeating mobile-based risks and attacks," said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer at Appdome. "Point products make these challenges worse by adding complexity and overloading already taxed cyber and engineering teams. Appdome is the only platform simplifying work, bringing all these unique challenges under a single pane of glass, delivering 300+ protections and simultaneously resolving the security, fraud, resilience and compliance challenges brands and enterprises face."

Learn more about the award-winning Appdome Platform at www.appdome.com or request a personalized demo at https://www.appdome.com/request-a-demo/appdome-home/

The full list of awards are available from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards website https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/

About Appdome

The Appdome mission is to protect every mobile app and mobile user in the world. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only Unified Mobile App Defense platform, powered by a patented mobile coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control, and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, ship faster and save money by delivering 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, mobile anti-bot, anti-cheat, geo compliance, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation, social engineering and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

