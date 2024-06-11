Appdome Wins Spring 2024 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

Platform Delivery Model Allows Brands and Enterprises to Innovate Mobile Security, Fraud and Compliance Faster than Attackers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, was awarded the Spring 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who make it through their rigorous briefing selection process.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of pitches every month from a wide variety of vendors," said Eric Newcomer, CTO and Principal Analyst at Intellyx. "A repeat winner, Appdome has shown to be a truly disruptive and innovative mobile defense firm, uniquely fusing together automation, cybersecurity, and anti-fraud capabilities to protect the mobile app ecosystem."

Appdome is recognized across the industry for its unique ability to help brands and enterprises consolidate mobile security, fraud and compliance under a single pane of glass. The Appdome Unified Mobile App Defense Platform empowers mobile brands and enterprises with full defense lifecycle automation, bringing together the build, monitor, and respond with 300+ mobile app defenses in the CI/CD pipeline. Among Appdome's latest industry-first mobile breakthroughs in 2024 include SDK protection, agentless mobile EDR & MTD, MobileBOT defense, real-time social engineering defense, and geo compliance, plus integrations for Firebase Robo Test and Atlassian Bamboo.

"Our extensible architecture and platform delivery model allows Appdome customers to innovate and extend their defenses faster than the attackers who target mobile applications," said Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. "With Appdome, as soon as the security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, social engineering or other mobile defenses are available on Appdome, brands and enterprises can just turn it on – adding defenses to mobile applications instantly."

About Appdome

The Appdome mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only Unified Mobile App Defense platform, powered by a patented mobile coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, ship faster and save money by delivering 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-social engineering, mobile anti-bot, anti-cheat, geo compliance, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation, social engineering and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

SOURCE Appdome