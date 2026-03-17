Appdome Unveils DefenseOS™, its Governed Execution Engine for Scaled Protection in Mobile Apps

DefenseOS™ governs the execution environment for 100s of security, anti-fraud, and API protection plug-ins in Appdome-protected mobile apps.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the leader in protecting the mobile economy, today unveiled DefenseOS™, its governed execution environment for high-performance security, anti-fraud, and API protection controls in mobile applications. DefenseOS provides a secure control plane, independent schedulers, task management, memory allocation, and other functions to ensure that 100s of mobile security, anti-fraud, anti-bot, and compliance protections operate seamlessly in Android and iOS applications. DefenseOS ensures that all defense capabilities in apps avoid conflicts and collisions, and minimize performance impact, enabling mobile brands to increase in-app protections within the app's operational fabric and performance model.

"When mobile brands use Appdome to secure mobile apps, they are getting application code too," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO of Appdome. "Over the past 10 years, we've built a modular and dynamic control plane that orchestrates and manages how all defenses interact with each other, the app, operating systems, and the devices that run the secured app."

From a DIY to a Do-it-For Me Execution Environment

Legacy mobile security and anti-fraud SDKs rely on the developer to initialize their functions and compete with the host app for resources. This forces mobile developers to constantly build and maintain the glue code between the app and the defenses, moving detections around, or dropping them altogether.

On the contrary, the Appdome platform autonomously builds, maintains, and integrates DefenseOS in each app at build time. When the Appdome-protected app launches, DefenseOS goes to work, orchestrating and managing all defense policies and controls within a mobile application process. It's runtime dynamic, meaning thread scheduling and management adapt in real time. For example, inside the runtime, it autonomously schedules, prioritizes, supervises, and optimizes all defense workloads as coordinated tasks — ensuring predictable performance, stable resource usage, and dynamic process management across all defenses.

"The goal of DefenseOS has always been to do more for the developer," said Avi Yehuda, Co-Creator and CTO of Appdome. "Today, mobile brands must combine RASP, anti-fraud, identity, and API protections into one build. Providing a secure control plane that can dynamically optimize workflows, memory allocations, thread use, and more for all defense functions in an app is unique to Appdome and critical to the continued growth of the mobile economy."

DefenseOS formalizes and operationalizes the governed runtime model Appdome uses to autonomously schedule, supervise, and manage all defenses as managed workloads in an app. As the average number of Appdome defense plugins per mobile application rose to 125+, and some mobile apps use protections from other vendors, Appdome's DefenseOS emerged as a separate workload manager for all Appdome and 3rd party defense functions in an app. Where point products for security, fraud detection, or prevention, and API or Bot defense operate only within their siloed runtimes, collide within an application, and cause instability and fatal performance issues, DefenseOS allows mobile brands to layer more defense capabilities per application without compromising performance or user experience.

Why Security Needs Its Own Execution Environment

Mobile applications operate under tight constraints. Limited memory, strict lifecycle rules, background execution limits, highly fragmented and diverse mobile device properties and capabilities, fluctuating network conditions, and performance expectations measured in milliseconds. With legacy security SDKs, security features compete with business logic and UI rendering for threads, memory, and network access. As a result, mobile brands have found it increasingly difficult to scale defense implementations in mobile applications without creating instability, policy contention, conflicting controls, and unpredictable performance impact.

DefenseOS solves this by providing an independent and modular execution layer for defensive functions within an application. Each DefenseOS implementation is assembled based on the mobile app's traits and tailored to the specific app it protects, ensuring it stays efficient and lightweight. This execution layer performs 100s of operational functions inside all Appdome-protected apps including:

Segmented initialization and orchestration layer

Private scheduling layer to manage defense prioritization, execution, and timing

A dedicated memory domain and allocation process to reduce fragmentation and unpredictable heap growth

Resource-aware workload governance across CPU, RAM, and network usage

Secure IPC for communication between defenses and detection methods

Threat management, policy activation, and rollback

Initialization control for defense functions to avoid collisions

Built-in runtime health supervision and continuity controls

Within DefenseOS, Appdome's 400+ mobile app defenses are managed as workloads rather than isolated feature calls, reducing the risk of ANRs, watchdog terminations, performance regressions, and resource contention that can destabilize production apps. The model can be extended to cover 3rd-party SDKs, including biometrics, IDV, and other defensive functions.

"Mobile applications are constantly changing, combining new features and increasing defenses over time," said Yotam Keshet, VP of Engineering at Appdome. "By separating the execution fabric and workload governor for defense functions, we can ensure the mobile experience remains what brands expect it to be across the largest array of mobile apps, frameworks, devices, and OS combinations."

Designed for Performance, Stability, and Scale

By using its own orchestration, management, and execution layer in mobile apps, Appdome is unique in its ability to:

Protect time-to-interactive and frame performance

Prevent runaway background tasks and memory spikes

Apply backpressure and adaptive throttling across network operations

Preserve runtime continuity during lifecycle transitions

Provide operational and performance feedback for all defenses to Appdome

Run 100s of defense functions across legacy and new mobile devices, across outdated and new operating systems

Reduce integration complexity for development teams

Unlike security and anti-fraud SDKs and wrappers, developers do not need to manage thread pools, lifecycle sequencing, or policy orchestration manually. DefenseOS does that, carrying out atomic policy transitions, maintaining continuity across processes, and supervising the health and performance of in-app defenses in real time. The result - improved durability under attack, greater stability under load, and a more dynamic security posture across devices and operating system versions.

"You can't protect an increasingly sophisticated mobile experience with a patchwork of defense features, each using isolated thread pools and static performance tuning," added Keshet. "Defensive features need to be woven together into a high-performance runtime fabric that can adjust operating paths, prioritization, and schedules dynamically to keep the app functioning properly across environments."

A Decade-Long Foundation for Agentic Mobile Workloads

For the past decade, DefenseOS has been one of the bedrock technologies in Appdome-protected applications, enabling it to protect over 3.5 billion mobile end users with 100s of defense plugins in 10,000s of applications. Armed with a purpose-built orchestration layer that securely governs how security, anti-fraud, geo-compliance, social engineering, API protection, and identity features interact with the app, the OS, and mobile devices, DefenseOS goes far beyond deterministic detect-defend runtime self-protection schemes. It independently governs how a myriad of defenses run in a host application, offering significant flexibility and extensibility for mobile brands looking to scale up their defenses, leverage feedback loops, and incorporate agentic inputs to defeat fraud and other threats.

"We're revealing DefenseOS because it's the critical workhorse and operational context for the Agentic future," added Tovar. "DefenseOS gives Appdome data from trillions of multi-defense coordination, policy race conditions, and operational telemetry learned from real deployments, context that is critical to the autonomous defense of a growing mobile economy."

Availability

DefenseOS is included by default in every build on the Appdome platform. DefenseOS modules can be seen in Appdome's Certified Secure™ DevSecOps attestation, generated for customers when mobile apps are built on the Appdome platform.

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and empower defenders with unique data and Agentic solutions to keep users safe. Appdome's patented Agentic Defense Platform can provide defensive capabilities inside every aspect of a mobile business, from DevSecOps to mobile applications, networks, APIs, and Identity. Appdome uses five purpose-built Agents to build, monitor, interrogate, and respond with for 400+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering, deepfake, and other defenses on demand. With Appdome's ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM, brands can analyze risk, threat trends, investigate attacks and manage their Mobile Risk Index™, preempting attacks in real-time. Appdome's Threat-Events™ framework is a real-time threat-signaling agent brands use to customize threat responses inside Android & iOS apps. As a platform, Appdome functions as a continuous compliance center, tracking all builds, changes, teams, users, defense configurations, events, and more for quick and easy audit of the mobile defense lifecycle. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

SOURCE Appdome