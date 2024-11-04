Appdome Wins Four Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for Protecting Consumer & Enterprise Apps

Appdome Recognized for Anti-Bot, Anti-Fraud, Mobile Endpoint, and BYOD Innovations at 12th Annual Cyber Defense Magazine's InfoSec Awards

REDWOOD, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the experience leader in mobile defense, proudly announces it has been named a Top InfoSec Innovator in four (4) market categories by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. The market categories and specific recognition include Hot Company Bot Management, Most Innovative Fraud Prevention, Most Innovative Mobile Endpoint Solution, and Most Innovative Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Solution.

"We're very humbled by the continued recognition from the community of cyber experts who vote on these awards," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO of Appdome, "Our mission is to protect every mobile experience in the world from cyber, fraud, and bot threats and this recognition highlights the role we play in protecting mobile brands and work globally."

"We see Appdome adding value to the mobile economy inside and out, and that's why we recognized them for Bot Protection and Anti-Fraud, two awards for protecting consumer-facing mobile apps and Mobile Endpoint and BYOD, two awards for protecting the enterprise mobile workforce, all of which leverage the power of AI/ML based automation to deliver fast, cost-effective cyber defense," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The Appdome Platform provides full lifecycle defense for mobile brands and enterprises. It's the only solution that can centralize mobile defense for external-consumer and internal-employee use cases into one platform and workflow, and streamline the secure, monitor and respond lifecycle for 340+ mobile defenses with ease. Appdome 340+ defenses work with all Android & iOS platforms and mobile apps and include the widest defense selection offered by any one vendor. To simplify deployment, maintain agility, and shorten incident response times, Appdome uses AI/ML to code the defenses into Android & iOS applications and mobile SDKs as well as to monitor and respond automatically to threats and attacks as they arise. The CyberDefense Magazine Innovator awards recognize key Appdome Mobile Defense innovations:

Appdome MobileBOT Defense - Appdome MobileBOT Defense is the only mobile in-app defense to stop mobile Bot attacks on the client-side with no code, no SDK , no server that works with any WAF or firewall and deploys in minutes. Because Appdome MobileBOT defense detects and prevents attacks on the client side, it immediately reduces bot traffic that immediately eliminates BOT traffic and dramatically reduces WAF traffic costs.

Appdome Mobile Fraud Prevention - Appdome Anti-Fraud is the only mobile in-app defense to stop fraud attacks on the client-side with no code, no SDK, no server that deploys in minutes. Because Appdome uniquely detects fraudulent activities on the client side, it stops attacks before they reach the backend at much lower cost and complexity than systems that use behavioral analysis. Appdome defenses span geo compliance, know your customer, social engineering, account takeover (ATO) prevention, gaming cheat/fraud and more. Appdome detects and protects from hundreds of fraudulent attacks and techniques including brute force event flooding, keystroke injection, overlay attacks, auto-clickers use of emulators or virtual environments, android debug bridge (ADB), geolocation spoofing, mobile spyware and more.

Appdome Mobile EDR - Appdome Mobile EDR provides complete enterprise mobile defense by building detection and defenses into mobile apps used by employees with no agent, no SDK, no coding and no proprietary server/service. Appdome Mobile EDR closes the mobile gap that enterprise EDR vendors have by providing agentless real-time threat analysis of the user and device detecting +340 risks including jailbreak/root, malware, spyware and more with data fed into Appdome ThreatScope EDR and any SIEM, Enterprise EDR, or other system on the backend. With the Appdome agentless approach, the detection defenses are built into any internally developed or commercial mobile apps used by the employees running apps, providing full visibility and automated detection.

Appdome Enterprise BYOD - Appdome provides complete BYOD mobile defense by building detection and defenses into mobile apps used by employees with no agent, no SDK, no coding and no proprietary server/service. With the Appdome agentless approach, the detection defenses are built into any internally developed or commercial mobile apps used by the employees running the BYOD Device, providing full visibility and automated detection. With Appdome, organizations can automatically build in SDKs for leading EMM/UEM platforms including Microsoft InTune, VMWare WorkspaceOne, and BlackBerry quickly and easily.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/

About Appdome

Appdome is the experience leader in mobile defense. Our award-winning, and patented, mobile defense platform uses AI-ML to automate the work and complexity out of securing mobile businesses, apps and users. With Appdome, mobile brands and enterprises enjoy a single pane of glass to create Certified Secure™ mobile apps with ease, eliminating multiple point products and SDKs, and unifying mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-bot, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering and other defenses with real time threat monitoring, mobile EDR, XDR, and IR for external-consumer and internal-employee facing mobile apps. At 340+ mobile app defense features and growing, Appdome provides the most comprehensive and extensible mobile defense solution on the market. The platform is fully automated out of the box using pre-built plugins to the full DevOps, CI/CD and Enterprise automation and support stack. Appdome also leads the market in user experience and support, with its industry leading, in-app, Threat-Events™ threat intelligence framework and GenAI powered Threat Resolution Center™. These, combined with a host of enterprise grade and compliance features built into the platform, allow all stakeholders, including mobile engineering, cyber teams, network security, DevOps, SecOps, IT, UEM-MAM, mobile support teams, and mobile end users to benefit from using Appdome. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2024: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2024/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2024, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2024/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

