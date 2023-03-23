Appfire Appoints Seasoned Product Management Leader Andy Boyd as its First Chief Product Officer

Formerly Appfire's SVP of Product Management and Growth, Andy will play an integral role in expanding Appfire's portfolio

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , an enterprise collaboration software company that enables teams to plan and deliver their best work, today announced the promotion of Andy Boyd as the company's first Chief Product Officer (CPO). Andy most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Growth, supporting a portfolio that today is over $170 million in Annual Recurring Revenue. His addition to Appfire's Executive Leadership Team reinforces the company's commitment to advancing its position as a product-led growth company.

Andy joined Appfire in December 2020 as its first Senior Vice President of Product Management and Growth, and has since led the product management and growth disciplines for Appfire's popular solutions. Upon joining Appfire, Andy was charged with elevating frameworks and growing teams of skilled product managers; delivering targeted, measurable product improvements; and driving more clear value into Appfire's most successful products. Andy built his team from three product managers in the early days to a full product team including Product Management, Growth, UX, Customer Research, and Product Ops.

"Andy has had an incredible impact over the past two years and has been a key driver of our product strategy, accelerating revenue growth, overseeing the development and launch of new products, and partnering with product engineering teams to impact innovation across our entire product portfolio," said Appfire CEO and Co-Founder, Randall Ward. "Andy's approach of encouraging his team to think like product managers but operate like product leaders has resulted in significant enhancements in our product adoption and utilization, pointing towards a bright future ahead."

"Today's workforce is distributed, cross-functional teams. These teams are more empowered and have more autonomy over the work they're doing and the tools they use. We provide these teams with the tools to work not only the way they want, but where they want," said Andy. "Appfire is uniquely positioned to connect teams so they can make work flow. As I embark on this new role, I'm excited to push the boundaries within our portfolio and help guide the company as it continues to grow and scale at an outstanding rate."

Andy brings a wealth of knowledge and a wide-ranging perspective to product management leadership. Prior to Appfire, Andy was part of the founding team that brought the IBM Watson (AI) platform to market, serving as the product management leader for the natural language processing portfolio. He then expanded into broader leadership roles at IBM, establishing the first Growth team for IBM Watson. Based on his successes, he also launched and led growth teams internationally and across multiple business areas, including within the Cloud and Quantum Computing divisions. Andy also authored the Enterprise Growth Playbook, which focuses on how to build a high-performing growth team within a large enterprise.

