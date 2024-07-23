Appfire Earns Multiple Industry-Wide Recognitions As the Company Demonstrates Cybersecurity Excellence Across Leadership and its Software

Company's CISO Named Corporate Winner by BostonCISO ORBIE Awards; Receives Finalist Nod in 2024 SaaS Awards for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, today announced it has received recent recognitions for cybersecurity excellence. These recognitions highlight the company's prioritization of security within Appfire and on behalf of customers and partners. Appfire Chief Information Security Officer Doug Kersten was named winner of the Corporate category in the BostonCISO ORBIE® Awards for outstanding cybersecurity leadership. The company has also been named a finalist by the SaaS Awards for Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing.

This finalist nod builds on Appfire's momentum relating to product leadership, as the company was named winner of the Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing category in the 2023 SaaS Awards.

Maintaining a successful and competitive suite of collaborative software for the enterprise also requires adherence to the highest standards of security in every category. Today's threat landscape is highly pervasive and ever-changing, requiring proactive cybersecurity defenses, regulatory compliance, and data protection for organizations to remain competitive within their respective industries.

"Doug's ORBIE win, and the recognition from the SaaS Awards program, reflects our commitment to successfully implement a strong security culture at Appfire and remain at the forefront of cybersecurity best practices," said Appfire Co-Founder and CEO Randall Ward. "This would not be possible without the efforts of Doug's entire team and so many others at Appfire who work diligently to achieve the highest standards of security and compliance for our organization, our partners, and our customers."

Appfire puts the security of its stakeholders at the center of its operations. In 2022, the company launched its award-winning Appfire Trust Center , designed to connect customers, partners, and prospects to the latest information on the security, privacy, and compliance of Appfire's products and services. Following the launch of the Trust Center, Appfire received four internationally recognized cybersecurity certifications, including International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 and ISO 27017, and System and Organization Controls (SOC) SOC 2, Type I and SOC 2, Type II . With this third-party accreditation and Trust Center resources, enterprises that purchase any of Appfire's products are assured in their ability to maintain a strong security posture while keeping pace with evolving risks and meeting global compliance standards industry-wide.

"As technology becomes more complex, so do the threats to its security," said Appfire CISO Doug Kersten. "At Appfire, we maintain an unwavering commitment to empowering our users with SaaS solutions that are equally effective and secure. We meet this commitment by ensuring our customers and partners have access to the software they need to do their best work every day, without sacrificing the integrity of their businesses or the safety of their information. Taking a proactive approach to cybersecurity has always been a pillar of our success at Appfire and these recognitions are a well-deserved milestone for the team."

To learn more about Appfire, visit www.appfire.com . For more information on the company's ISO certifications and enterprise-grade programs, visit the award-winning Appfire Trust Center .

The Orbie Awards

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States, honoring chief information officers and chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. The ORBIE Award signifies exceptional leadership, innovation, and vision; representing the characteristics and qualities that inspire others to achieve their potential.

The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards program celebrates the brightest and the best in software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Open to organizations across the globe, The SaaS Awards is the largest and most prominent recognition platform of its kind. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Integrations. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

