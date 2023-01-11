Appfire Further Expands into the Salesforce Ecosystem with Acquisition of Suite of ServiceRocket Applications

Appfire to offer the acquired portfolio within the Atlassian marketplace, which allows teams to sync data on Jira and Confluence with one of the most widely used SaaS platforms in the world

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , an enterprise collaboration software company that enables teams to plan and deliver their best work, today announced its acquisition of more than twenty products from ServiceRocket , a leader in tech-enabled services. This acquisition highlights Appfire's continued strategic expansion within the Salesforce ecosystem and its intention to continue to be an Atlassian top Marketplace vendor. Appfire will now offer ServiceRocket's best-selling applications, Connector for Salesforce & Jira and Connector for Salesforce & Confluence . These products offer best-in-class integration between Salesforce and Atlassian products and allow users of both platforms to sync their data, providing a streamlined, single source of truth.

Today, teams choose their own tools, but that can often lead to a lot of context-switching when different teams across the enterprise try to work together. Customers need powerful yet simple products that enable new ways to improve collaboration, productivity and business processes. The hybrid workforce has exemplified the need for products that empower seamless collaboration, regardless of how, where, or when they work. The acquisition of these applications effectively addresses these demands and elevates the longstanding partnership between ServiceRocket and Appfire, making work flow by driving efficiency and productivity for all customers. Appfire will further invest in the care and ongoing support of the users of these products.

"I first met ServiceRocket's founder and CEO Rob Castaneda more than 15 years ago in the early days of the Atlassian ecosystem," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "We were both focused on fostering growth in the ecosystem and for our companies, and a camaraderie was born. We've continued to cultivate our unique partnership focused on collaboration and shared beliefs and on investing in our products and our people. Nurturing this long-established partnership has propelled us toward our vision of scaling global businesses that extend into other successful ecosystems. The opportunities are boundless."

Through this acquisition, Appfire is adding more than 20 apps to its portfolio, all of which help organizations accelerate and maintain their growth. The top-selling Connector for Salesforce & Jira app enables companies to integrate departmental processes while freeing data to follow users and customers along the entire business workflow. Prioritizing ease of use and time to value across all applications, Connector for Salesforce & Jira provides granular association configuration, making the application highly customizable to adapt to any user's business processes. It also provides bidirectional data flow, auto synchronization, and aggregated comments - complete coverage to meet the needs of all user teams and use cases. Additionally, Appfire will extend the workflows and functionality of Confluence, including those applications that address document management, publishing, business intelligence and reporting. Such capabilities will be crucial as Appfire empowers organizations to provide seamless team collaborations. Appfire will continue its longstanding relationship with ServiceRocket as a leading channel partner for both the newly-acquired products and the rest of the Appfire portfolio.

"At ServiceRocket, we commit to our customers, partners, and Rocketeers to be the most reliable partner in the acceleration of their growth," says Rob Castaneda, founder and CEO of ServiceRocket. "The heart of that commitment is our focus on Atlassian and its ecosystem. As Atlassian's first partner, we built some of the platform's initial apps, leading the way to commercialization, before they established their marketplace. The relationship with Appfire and the positive impact our products and service have on our shared customers' growth demonstrates the vitality of this thriving ecosystem and our role in it."

Appfire is the leading enterprise collaboration software provider that makes work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, to product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire gives teams the best solutions to enhance, augment, connect, and extend platforms like Atlassian, Salesforce, and Microsoft, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. Many of Appfire's popular software products are sold on the Atlassian Marketplace, where Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps with 200,000+ active installations across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Learn more at www.appfire.com .

As the leading provider of tech-enabled services with specialization on the Atlassian platform, our mission is to be the single most reliable partner in the acceleration of growth for our customers, partners and Rocketeers.

Since 2003, our Atlassian expertise has enabled thousands of enterprises to reduce complexity and empower users. From software adoption to platform expansion, our Tech and Platform services allow them to better focus on their business. You have a partner in ServiceRocket. We've got your back.

Founded in 2001 and based in Palo Alto, California, ServiceRocket delivers agile at scale solutions and is an Atlassian ITSM Specialized and Cloud Specialized Partner. With global reach across EMEA, APAC and the Americas, skilled Rocketeers implement DevOps, SAFe™, ITIL, customer support and education solutions for our partners and customers worldwide. Visit www.servicerocket.com for more information.‍

