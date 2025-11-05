Appfire Receives Inc. Power Partner Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Global enterprise software leader recognized for empowering teams with trusted SaaS solutions that increase productivity and drive growth

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , a leading global provider of enterprise apps connecting the world's top platforms, today announced it has been named an Inc. Power Partner in the SaaS product category for the fourth consecutive year. This award celebrates B2B companies recognized by entrepreneurs and small businesses for providing trusted products and services that drive growth.

In today's fast-paced business environment, teams face constant pressure to optimize workflows, collaborate effectively, and scale efficiently, often doing more with less. Appfire's portfolio helps organizations streamline processes and maximize the value of leading platforms like Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, Appfire helps teams reduce manual work, increase performance, and focus on high-value initiatives and objectives.

"In a world that's often disjointed and unpredictable, Appfire gives teams both the tools and the clarity to reduce friction, enhance productivity, and focus on the work that will transform their bottom line," said Appfire CEO Matt Dircks. "Being recognized by Inc. for the fourth year running emphasizes what we do best, helping customers of all sizes cut through the complexity to deliver outcomes and operate with confidence."

This recognition reflects Appfire's momentum as a leading provider of enterprise software over the past year, as the company advanced its strategy and expanded its portfolio to meet growing market demand. Key strategic initiatives include:

Acquiring Flow: This leading Software Engineering Intelligence (SEI) platform strengthens Appfire's reach among engineering teams and enhances its direct sales capabilities, complementing its established channel-first model.

This leading Software Engineering Intelligence (SEI) platform strengthens Appfire's reach among engineering teams and enhances its direct sales capabilities, complementing its established channel-first model. Deepening AI Investments: Appfire is embedding secure, intelligent functionality across core products, delivering integrations that improve visibility, performance, and ROI for enterprise customers.

Appfire is embedding secure, intelligent functionality across core products, delivering integrations that improve visibility, performance, and ROI for enterprise customers. Launching the Cloud Advantage Alliance: This initiative expands Appfire's leadership in Atlassian cloud migrations, driving continued productivity and customer success.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for their instrumental role in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

