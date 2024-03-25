AppFolio Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Inari Medical to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AppFolio Inc. (NASD:APPF) will replace Inari Medical Inc. (NASD:NARI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Inari Medical will replace Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 1. S&P 500 constituent APA Corp. (NASD:APA) is acquiring Callon Petroleum in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 1, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

AppFolio

APPF

Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Inari Medical

NARI

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Inari Medical

NARI

Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Callon Petroleum

CPE

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com 

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com

