AppGallery to showcase Huawei ecosystem new features at WN China Online 2021

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery will participate in one of the largest game industry conferences, WN China Online 2021, that will take place online from April 26 until May 14, 2021. AppGallery will sponsor the event and speak with key audience about the platform's benefits.

WN Conference takes place four times a year and gathers around 4,500 professionals offline and 20,000 participants online. Its main goal is to bring together gaming industry experts from all over the world to talk with a wide audience about relevant cases and to create a platform for sharing experiences.

On April 26, WN China Online 2021 speakers will conduct lectures in an AppGallery branded virtual studio, including Huawei Global Gaming Business Development Director Alexandre Salem and Senior Business Growth Manager from Huawei Mobile Services Europe Alisa Nikitina. Alexandre will talk about the latest AppGallery advances and share interesting cases. Alisa will tell about the marketing opportunities of the integrated advertising platform Huawei Ads. Their presentations will start at 09:00 (CET) and 13:30 (CET) respectively. Users will be able to ask questions in a real time in the streaming chat.

Alexandre Salem has over 13 years of experience in banking, strategy consulting and operational management with an expertise in media and technology. Prior to joining Huawei, Alexandre led Gaming Strategic Partnerships at Google in EMEA.

Alisa Nikitina is a tech professional with over seven years of experience in advertising, sales and marketing, focusing on mobile apps. She created digital marketing strategies for thousands of clients in different verticals.

AppGallery offers participants of the conference special bonus for their advertising campaign in Huawei Ads. All is needed for submitting the application is to fill out a form on the conference's online platform.

Virtual AppGallery booth will work from the beginning until the end of the conference. All visitors will be able to ask questions about the platform to Arseniy Khlebtsev, Huawei Ecosystem Development Manager.

About AppGallery

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Our unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

AppGallery's vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being one of the global top three app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories including navigation and transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 530 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 2.3 million developers across the globe, and the total downloads from AppGallery have reached 384.4 billion times within 2020.

