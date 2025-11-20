Appian AI Transforms Clinical Workflows for Global Public Health Agencies

Appian and Ignyte Group Win Global HL7 AI Challenge for ethical, proactive healthcare innovation.

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a leader in AI process automation, today announced that the "Bring AI to Work(flow)" solution built on the Appian Platform by Appian and Ignyte Group has been named a Pioneer in Healthcare Innovation and a winner of the HL7 AI Challenge, a global competition recognizing excellence in advancing health data interoperability and ethical AI.

The winning solution showcases how Appian's process automation and data fabric capabilities, combined with open standards like HL7 FHIR®, safely and efficiently embeds multiple types of AI directly into patient, clinical and operational workflows. The result: faster, smarter, less costly and more coordinated patient care.

Transforming healthcare with standards-based AI

Bring AI to Work(flow) connects data, orchestrates complex processes, and embeds AI to shift care from reactive to proactive. Key innovations include:

AI-assisted data reconciliation. Automatically unifies fragmented Electronic Health Records (EHRs) using HL7 FHIR® standards for patient identity, active medications, addresses and other care plan details.

Plug and play predictive risk analysis. To reap the benefits of machine learning, health organizations require the ability to integrate a changing landscape of approved tools in clinical workflows.

Generative AI patient engagement. A secure, conversational, patient and provider facing assistant answers questions 24/7 with updates written back to EHRs through compliant FHIR APIs.

AI process optimization. A unified workspace that provides leaders with real-time visibility and oversight across all their organization's work, whether automated or human-led. It brings value by enabling faster, data-driven decisions to optimize operations, improve productivity, and proactively address bottlenecks.

Ethical AI oversight. Every AI recommendation is reviewed by clinicians to preserve trust, safety, and accountability in care delivery, maintaining the primacy of clinical judgment.

"Our solution lays out a path to safely and efficiently embed multiple types of AI into health workflows using global open standards," said Shane McNamee MD, Industry Lead, Global Public Health at Appian. "By applying AI thoughtfully, we can reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and enable proactive, data-driven care for large, vulnerable populations worldwide, helping health systems safely and efficiently flow critical processes across multiple care settings."

"Healthcare is navigating unprecedented risk and systemic pressure, with organizations expected to make faster, safer decisions than ever before. Trusted partners and technology are critical, and AI is emerging as the ideal force multiplier capable of elevating quality, reducing burden, and supporting clinicians when it matters most," said Jason Stanis, Chief Technology Officer, Ignyte Group. "Together with Appian, we're combining our expertise with the power of the Appian Platform to unify fragmented data and apply transparent, auditable AI with explainable results. We are helping public health agencies move beyond reactive care to deliver more efficient, coordinated, and ultimately more human-centered outcomes for the populations they serve."

Government health organizations worldwide, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), partner with Appian to strengthen public health resilience through data-driven modernization. By accelerating crisis response, improving regulatory transparency, and integrating fragmented health data across systems, these agencies are advancing proactive, coordinated care globally.

The Bring AI to Work(flow) solution is now available to healthcare systems and public health agencies seeking to modernize legacy architectures and operationalize ethical AI at scale. To explore the solution, reach out to Appian or Ignyte Group .

Learn how Appian powers the next generation of healthcare innovation .

About Appian

Appian provides a platform for AI-powered process automation that's built for mission critical operations. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across all major industries. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

