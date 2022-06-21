Appian Announces 2022 Excellence in Low-Code Award Winners

The Innovator Award recognizes an individual or team whose use of Appian is disrupting their market, serving as a catalyst for a new standard in how work is done.

Winner: United States Marine Corps - Logistics Integrated Information Systems' (LI2S) Logistics Digital Transformation (LDT) Team.

The Marine Corps' TDM Catalyst application integrates people, processes, and data involved in Marine Corps' weapon system Acquisition Logistics (AL) activities. AL activities are critical, serving as the bridge between the iterative acquisition activities and logistics sustainment processes required to support the life cycle management of weapon systems and equipment. Catalyst was one of the first Marine Corps programs to adopt an Agile software development methodology. Developed in just eighteen months from cradle to deployment, Catalyst is being refined continuously based on customer input. The Marine Corps now operates with the benefit of clean, accurate, validated, and automatically updated data, and the AL workforce is able to ensure warfighters get the right parts and equipment at the right time.

Finalists:

Pepper Money.

SOLANA is Pepper Money's Asset Finance Loan Origination solution, designed and built to support introducers, customers, partners, and staff with a seamless asset finance digital application experience. It is a market-leading digital solution for the creation and end-to-end processing of finance applications for a wide range of asset types across both Consumer and Commercial asset finance and Novated Leasing. Solana improves approval rates and speeds up decisions to transform the asset finance experience with a reduction in the time to decision and time to settlement for the borrower.

NHS South Central West Commissioning Support Unit.

NHS SCW's Dynamic Discharge Solution (DDS) enables the effective discharge of patients from Acute Care (Hospitals) back into a community setting. It ensures that the Care pathway assigned to a patient is tracked and visible across the full consortium of care providers (from clinical, local government, charities, next of kin and patients themselves). The solution represents a revolutionary step for the NHS in shifting the systems landscape from being institution centric to being patient and role centric.

NHS SCW's Dynamic Discharge Solution (DDS) enables the effective discharge of patients from Acute Care (Hospitals) back into a community setting. It ensures that the Care pathway assigned to a patient is tracked and visible across the full consortium of care providers (from clinical, local government, charities, next of kin and patients themselves). The solution represents a revolutionary step for the NHS in shifting the systems landscape from being institution centric to being patient and role centric.

Impact Award

The Impact Award recognizes an individual or team using Appian to drive significant transformation with measurable return-on-investment (ROI) within their organization.

Winner: Poste Italiane.

Poste Italiane needed a back-office automation program to create a Digital Desk on which to implement, track and monitor all back office processes to achieve continuous improvement, cost containment and productivity increase – while also driving the de-specialization of back office operators through the introduction of robotics to carry out interactions with legacy systems. Working with Appian, Poste Italiane has dramatically reduced its cost to serve. More than 70% of documents managed by back offices are now digitized, and lead times have been reduced by at least 30% for main products. Case management saw a reduction of case handling time from more than 30 days to 15 days within Inheritance Process. Response times for credit declarations have reduced from 15 days to 7 days. Production efficiency has increased by more than 60%.

Finalists:

Aon

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, utilized Appian to optimize its reinsurance claims process resulting in a significant acceleration of claim uptake and invoice processing. This was done as part of an operating model change in Aon's Reinsurance Solutions group to leverage major processing hubs for transactional work to allow local staffing resources to focus on expanded client advocacy.

Credito Real

Credito Real's Payroll Credit Granting solution connects 7 distributors with a portfolio of 52 different products. Thanks to the Appian solution, Credito Real has been able to increase the number of payroll loans granted - from 18,000 payroll credits per month in 2018, to 29,000 per month in 2020.

"Appian customers achieve enterprise-wide innovation and measurable business impact across their organizations," said Zamudio. "The high caliber of this year's award nominations made for a difficult judging process, and we heartily congratulate our 2022 award winners and finalists."

