MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), the leading platform for AI process automation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT).

In our opinion, this new market signals a shift toward more unified enterprise automation. Organizations are moving away from separate vendors for LCAP, RPA, BPA, and iPaaS in favor of a single platform with native capabilities for each.

Appian is Named a Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT)

According to Gartner, "Business orchestration and automation technology platforms unify process orchestration, connectivity and agentic features to enable enterprisewide automation."

BOAT platforms are designed to help organizations orchestrate complex workflows across systems, data, and people, eliminating silos and driving measurable business impact. Appian believes this Leader recognition validates its vision for end-to-end process orchestration powered by data and AI.

"By deploying powerful AI agents within processes, organizations can orchestrate data, AI, and processes in a single enterprise-grade platform. This approach combines the structure of processes with the flexibility of AI agents, delivering higher levels of automation," said Sanat Joshi, Executive Vice President, Product and Solutions at Appian.

Appian was recognized by Gartner as a comprehensive BOAT platform. With AI agents that embed directly into existing business processes, we believe organizations can use Appian to automate more complex, multi-step work. And with Appian's unified data fabric to connect data across sources, organizations get real-time observability and measurable results at scale.

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies, 24 October 2025, Siakat Ray, Art Villa, et al.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Appian.

