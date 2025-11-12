Appian Launches New AI Capabilities To Automate Complex Work & Accelerate App Modernisation

Proven in successful customer trials, new platform capabilities embed powerful agents into processes and empower business users to modernise legacy apps with ease.

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a leader in AI-powered process automation, today announced platform enhancements that embed powerful AI agents directly into enterprise processes. The latest Appian Platform release delivers practical, measurable value by making AI more than just an assistant.

Agents directly embedded in business processes

Agent Studio allows organisations to deploy Appian's most powerful AI agents yet at scale. These agents can reason, handle unexpected conditions, and act on enterprise data to automate complex work. Appian agents are powerful because they inherit critical platform properties like complete data access, process context and guardrails. With Agent Studio, business users can use natural language to define high-level goals. Then, AI agents use Appian's data fabric and tools to determine the most effective path forward. With a complete view of enterprise data, agents make smarter decisions, interpret unstructured data from varied sources, and make real-time adjustments. Appian agents are embedded into process, enabling easy governance and auditability of agent behaviour.

Agent Studio is now generally available. Following its preview at Appian World in April 2025, customer interest was overwhelming. Early users validated Agent Studio's enterprise readiness and ease of use in a market challenged with failed agent projects. One hundred percent of beta programme participants found Agent Studio 'intuitive or very intuitive.'

"Appian continues to be more than a technology partner; it's an innovation ally. Agent Studio demonstrates how AI and low-code can combine to extend human capacity in ways that matter most: reaching families faster, reducing administrative friction, and enabling clinicians to focus on what they do best—care," said Ryan Cox, Co-founder and VP, Acclaim Autism. "Agent Studio bridges the gap between business users and software engineers. By uploading our existing processes into the agent's knowledge set, we quickly achieved reliable clinician-patient matches—a powerful result from a simple setup."

AI-powered application modernisation: from idea to app in minutes

Appian Composer is now generally available, and more than 130 organisations have already built over 1,300 applications using the tool. Composer transforms how organisations modernise applications, allowing users with any level of development expertise to turn ideas into working applications fast with an AI-guided experience. Composer builds an interactive plan for the user stories, data, processes and user experiences for the application. Composer gives business, IT, and AI a collaborative workspace to work together to plan and design the application. Then, with a click of a button, you can generate your application ready to be further tailored to business needs.

Data Fabric enhancements

Appian's industry-leading data fabric can now handle up to 50 million rows with 5x faster write throughput. Data Fabric supports enhanced information security compliance via transparent data encryption.

"Many organisations deployed ineffective and expensive, stand-alone AI chatbots in their back-office operations teams," said Michael Beckley, CTO, Appian. "Research from MIT shows that approach fails 95% of the time because AI on its own is easily confused by different data contexts. Appian takes a fundamentally different path. We embed specialised AI Agents directly inside operations workflows where they deliver reliable results at massive scale, enabling real-world outcomes, like accurately processing tens of millions insurance quotes per year for one customer."

By integrating AI into workflows, enterprises can move beyond isolated pilots to scalable, governed AI initiatives. To learn how to make AI part of your processes, visit https://ap.pn/47IOCAr.

About Appian

Appian provides a platform for AI-powered process automation that's built for mission critical operations. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across all major industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

