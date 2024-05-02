Appian Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Platforms Report

MCLEAN, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms report. The report evaluated 18 vendors and their product offerings. For more information, download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Process Mining 2024 report .

Gartner defines Process Mining platforms as tools that deliver visibility and insights to technology innovation leaders that enable smart decision making and strong performance on an organization's critical priorities. Features that make Appian a leader in Process Mining, include:

Faster data prep that eliminates complex transformation with always-ready data from multiple sources.

Automated process analysis and intelligent recommendations for where and how to take action.

A low-code experience for measuring, monitoring, and optimizing process performance—all within one platform.

"We believe Appian's recognition in the Gartner Process Mining Platforms Magic Quadrant underscores our dedication to process excellence. Through Process HQ, we integrate data fabric, process mining, machine learning, and generative AI to streamline manual data prep, enabling businesses to gain insights swiftly and implement improvements easily," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder of Appian. "Our unified approach merges Process Mining with AI-driven process automation, setting a new standard for efficiency and intelligence."

Business users need greater visibility into the full breadth of their enterprise data and processes in order to maximize operational efficiency and strategic decision-making. By combining the latest technologies in data fabric, process mining, machine learning, and generative AI, Process HQ helps monitor and improve every business process built on Appian. Process HQ makes it easy to reduce costs, risks, and delays, improve compliance, and drive better business outcomes, without the need for costly and time-consuming data collection efforts.

Appian is now an industry leader across its value proposition to Design, Automate, and Optimize the most complex business processes. In addition to today's announcement, Appian was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms report, and was ranked #1 for the Business Workflow Automation with Integration Use Case in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) report.

To access the report and to learn more about Appian's positioning, visit https://ap.pn/3Wo1TKA . Register for our upcoming webinar Process Intelligence Made Easy: The Key to Better Business Decisions on June 20, 2024 at 12pm EST to discover how Process HQ can improve business processes.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

