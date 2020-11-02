Appian Named The Clear Leader In Nucleus Research's 2020 Value Matrix for Low-Code Application Platforms

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced it has been named the leader by Nucleus Research in its 2020 Value Matrix for Low-Code Application Platforms with the highest combined score for usability and functionality. The independent analyst firm is a global provider of ROI-focused technology research and advisory services. Its report evaluated 15 low-code vendors and their product offerings.

The rigorous evaluation criteria for product functionality and usability were further broken down into:

Integration with other platforms and tools as well as the ability to export as a standalone app

Available templates and out-of-the-box components used to accelerate development

Built-in AI, analytics, and data management functionality

Product scope and key differentiators

Customer use cases and success based on direct conversations with LCAP users

According to the Nucleus Research, "Appian provides a powerful low-code platform for rapid application development and driving enterprise automation. It unites end-to-end processes across an organization through advanced low-code tools for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Business Process Management (BPM), Decision Rules, API Integration, Case Management, and AI."

In addition, "the platform's visual design paradigm and pre-built templates enable a developer to skip writing code and focus on delivering impactful business applications. Non-technical users can also leverage Appian's citizen development capabilities to create applications without compromising the platform's performance, governance, and security."

The Appian Low-Code Automation Platform accelerates IT development while unifying data, process, people, and the digital workforce. Market leaders use Appian to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

In addition to full-stack automation power and low-code speed, the report cites Appian's ability to rapidly deliver substantial customer value. The Appian Guarantee delivers enterprise business applications in just eight weeks, and based on direct Appian customer feedback, Nucleus Research concludes that, in speaking with several Appian customers, those customers:

"[Found] benefits surrounding rapid deployment times, increasing employee productivity, simplifying application development, enabling non-technical users, and enterprise scalability and performance. Customers quantitatively highlighted a 20 percent savings on IT spend, a 45 percent increase to productivity, and an ROI of fewer than five months."

