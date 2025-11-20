Appian Names 2025 Public Sector Partner Award Winners

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Appian Government conference, Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced the winners of its 2025 Appian Government Partner Impact and Excellence Awards. These annual awards celebrate Appian partners for delivering innovation, transformation, and value to public sector organizations using the Appian Platform for end-to-end process automation.

Here are this year's winners:

Transformation Award - Groundswell Consulting Group

Groundswell has partnered with a leading federal financial regulatory agency to modernize its core supervisory processes through the Supervision360 program, re-engineering over 200 business processes across 18 systems. Built entirely on Appian, Supervision360 provides a unified, secure "one-stop-shop" for case managers, examiners, and reviewers, breaking down silos and accelerating decision-making. Leveraging Appian Data Fabric and AI, the solution automates document classification, data extraction, and user support, improving efficiency while reducing custom code. Since deployment, Supervision360 has cut the initial release timeline from 15 to 8 months, maintained exceptional quality, and provides a replicable model for enterprise-wide modernization.

Delivery Award - Deloitte

For more than a decade, Deloitte has teamed with public sector clients to help them modernize critical regulatory review processes using Appian. Deloitte has configured scalable, dynamic workflows and dashboards that support thousands of users across multiple offices, enabling faster, more integrated processes. The team has delivered hundreds of production applications, supporting millions of user logins and tens of thousands of workflows, while assisting clients to maintain operational continuity and driving efficiency. Through agile implementation, comprehensive QA, training, and hypercare support, Deloitte has helped harmonize processes; improve user experience; and facilitate reliable, mission-critical delivery for agencies.

Innovation Award - Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services demonstrated innovation with Appian through two transformative initiatives. The Appian Agility Layer, co-developed with Accenture Federal Services, advances the integration of workflows across legacy ERP systems for defense organizations, automating routine tasks, accelerating asset deployment, and delivering increased efficiencies and cost-savings throughout the asset lifecycle. The second solution addresses contested logistics by providing mission-critical decision support in dynamic operational environments, unifying data, processes, and people to help planners respond quickly to disruptions, assess options, and understand downstream impacts. These solutions showcase a non-disruptive, system-of-orchestration approach that ensures operational precision, accelerates decisions, and enhances mission assurance, while offering replicable frameworks for other large-scale public and commercial organizations.

Growth Award - Ignyte Group

Elite partner, the Ignyte Group, earned the Growth Award by expanding its presence in the US Federal, State and Local Government (SLG) markets, driving a 1,600% year-over-year increase in sourced net-new software ACV in 2025. They supported this record expansion with strong commercial execution, fueling a 450% surge in approved deal registrations and solidifying co-selling success with Appian. A key pillar of Ignyte's strategy is focusing on enabling the critical mission operations in Public Health and Constituent experience. Ignyte has continued to set the standard for technical excellence on the Appian Platform, as highlighted by a 71% increase in the number of certified Appian Lead Developers.

"Appian's trusted partners are essential to advancing secure, AI-powered modernization across government," said Scott Van Valkenburgh, Senior Vice President, Partners & Alliances, Appian. "Their commitment to mission outcomes helps agencies unify data, accelerate process improvement, and deliver measurable impact. Together, we're enabling the government to move faster, operate smarter, and serve with greater accountability."

"Our partner's dedication to innovation and collaboration is driving meaningful modernization across the government. True transformation happens when intelligence is embedded in workflows, systems are interoperable, and decisions are guided by real process insight, and our partners lead the way," said Matt Chong, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Appian. "Together, we're enabling more resilient, agile, and mission-focused government institutions that deliver real value to citizens."

