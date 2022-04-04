Appian Names Mark Matheos as Chief Financial Officer

Mark Lynch retired as CFO, but is staying on as an Appian advisor through Q2 to ensure a smooth transition.

"This is an exciting time for Appian," said Matheos. "The company has a distinct vision for the low-code industry, and the Appian platform sets the gold-standard in the market. I am delighted to be a part of this amazing executive team."

As previously announced, Mark Lynch retired as CFO as of March 31, 2022, but is staying on as an advisor to Appian through the second quarter to ensure a smooth transition.

"Mark Matheos has proven to be an exceptional leader at Appian," said Calkins. "We're pleased to promote him and look forward to entering our next phase of growth."

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

