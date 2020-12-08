Appian RPA Receives FedRAMP Certification

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced at its 4th annual AppianGovernment conference that Appian RPA has achieved authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) as part of Appian Cloud. Appian RPA is a new component of the Appian low-code automation platform and joins Appian's existing FedRAMP authorization and Agency Authority to Operate (ATO) accreditation for the Appian Cloud.

"Intelligent Automation combines robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent business management software (iBPMS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) together to automate, simplify, discover, design, measure and manage workflows and processes across the enterprise," said Kirke Everson, Principal, Intelligent Automation, Government, KPMG. "Appian's announcement means Federal agencies can leverage the power of a tightly coupled low-code automation platform and RPA bots to provide a quicker time value for agencies to realize intelligent automation under one ATO."

Appian's secure architecture complies with federal standards and certifications including FISMA, FedRAMP, HIPAA, SOC 2, and SOC 3. Infrastructure options for Appian's federal customers include a FedRAMP Authorized Cloud, fully managed IL4 and IL5 services, MilCloud, AWS GovCloud, and Microsoft Azure.

"While Cloud-first is the accepted strategy for federal agencies today, desktop installations of RPA have sprouted up everywhere merely because there were no good Cloud RPA alternatives," said Mike Beckley, founder and CTO of Appian. "Appian isn't the first RPA but is among the first of a new generation of Cloud-native RPA solutions that check-off every item on a CIO's wishlist: speed, security, scalability, availability, governance, and most of all, cost-effectiveness."

Appian works with more than 100 government organizations worldwide, including 10 of 14 U.S. Civilian cabinet level agencies and all four branches of the military.

