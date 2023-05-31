Appian Selected for 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Inclusion based on new Appian Partner Program designed to grow partner success and accelerate customer value

MCLEAN, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

Appian's inclusion is based on the recently-announced Appian Partner Program, a new partnership framework designed to enable partner success and accelerate customer value. The new program, launching in July, supports Appian's partner-driven growth strategy by fostering collaborative partnerships that strengthen Appian's position as a vendor of choice for end-to-end process automation.

For solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

"We are committed to the success of our partners and are constantly looking for ways to better enable them," said Mark Dillon, SVP of Global Partnerships at Appian. "Our new program is designed to give our partners the resources and tools they need to develop effective joint go-to-market strategies with us. We are honored that our efforts are recognized by CRN."

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

The 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide is available online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

Learn more about the Appian Partner Program at https://ap.pn/3pBNdZZ.

Learn more about the Appian Platform for process automation at https://ap.pn/3LZLzc6.

