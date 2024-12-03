Appian Unveils Latest Platform Release for Better Process and Better Outcomes

New enhancements scale high-volume workflows and increase efficiency and analysis with AI

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced its latest platform release, which delivers process automation powered by enterprise AI. Appian helps organizations design, automate, and optimize business processes and this release introduces new features across the platform, making it faster and easier to understand, interact with, and explore data within applications. This release introduces Appian Autoscale and enhanced AI insights, giving organizations better operational efficiency, scalability, and process performance. Appian was already the scalability leader. Now, with Autoscale, Appian enables customers to scale six million processes per hour, 10x more than Appian's previous benchmark.

Introducing Appian Autoscale, which enables customers to scale six million processes per hour. Post this Appian 24.4

Appian Autoscale lets organizations scale high-volume, straight-through processes, whether handling real-time claims validation, continuous transaction monitoring, credit risk scoring, or other high-throughput processes. With Autoscale, users can easily scale new or existing processes and monitor performance with tools that give insight into millions of process instances. A detailed process history also helps identify and resolve issues quickly, ensuring smooth operations even during high demand.

Helia, a leading Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) provider in Australia, uses the Appian Platform to automate processes and create an interconnected workplace. By automating claims management, Helia reduced processing time from two days to under 10 minutes, enhancing the lender experience. Helia evaluated Appian Autoscale during its beta program earlier this year.

"We achieved all of our application scale and performance goals with Appian Autoscale," said Bharat Marwaha, Automation Platform Leader, Helia.

Additional generative AI enhancements in Appian's latest release include:

Multiple AI features achieve FedRAMP Moderate compliance. Now all AI Skills and most AI Copilot features are FedRAMP compliant. These features meet the stringent security, privacy, and operational requirements for public sector use, enabling more government agencies to automate complex processes with confidence.





Now all AI Skills and most AI Copilot features are FedRAMP compliant. These features meet the stringent security, privacy, and operational requirements for public sector use, enabling more government agencies to automate complex processes with confidence. Simpler data extraction with AI Skills. Appian's document extraction AI now automatically detects and consolidates multi-page tables, streamlining data extraction and eliminating the need for manual workarounds. Once you've completed the reconciliation step, future table extractions will happen automatically, further improving efficiency.





Appian's now automatically detects and consolidates multi-page tables, streamlining data extraction and eliminating the need for manual workarounds. Once you've completed the reconciliation step, future table extractions will happen automatically, further improving efficiency. Quicker response times and a better overall experience with AI Copilot for data fabric. Now fully released, AI Copilot delivers up to 40% faster response times, gives you real-time progress updates, and supports up to 250 record types. Appian's data fabric now also enables more precise filtering and immediate sync recovery for automatic data updates after failed syncs.





Now fully released, AI Copilot delivers up to 40% faster response times, gives you real-time progress updates, and supports up to 250 record types. Appian's data fabric now also enables more precise filtering and immediate sync recovery for automatic data updates after failed syncs. Process insights AI now includes AI Copilot for faster creation of business-specific KPIs and insight summaries. Get a fresh perspective on your processes with AI-detection for ad hoc events, suggestions for KPIs, and insight summaries for improvements. These easy-to-apply AI use cases provide practical, measurable AI value that enhances collaboration, streamlines decision-making, and improves operational efficiency.

"As organizations grow, they must rapidly scale operations and turn ideas into actionable strategies to stay competitive," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder of Appian. "With Appian Autoscale and our AI capabilities, enterprises can build resilient and adaptable processes that respond instantly. By embedding agentic AI that autonomously responds to stimuli within structured processes, Appian enables AI to use data effectively. This approach enables seamless collaboration between human and digital systems to drive actions for maximized returns."

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimize important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn , X (Twitter )

SOURCE Appian