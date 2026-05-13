Appier Beats Q1 Revenue and Profit Targets with Agentic AI-driven Growth

Outperformed profitable growth underscores an optimistic outlook from Q2 onward

Highlights and achievements of Q1 FY26

Gross profit surged to JPY 6.5 billion, with a growth rate of 35.9%, while gross margin jumped to 53.9% from 51.4% in the same period last year (54.7% on a constant currency basis).

Achieved record Q1 revenue of JPY 12.1 billion, up 29.4% YoY and at the high end of guidance.

Growth momentum accelerated globally, with US and EMEA revenue surging 49% YoY, while NEA achieved robust 28% YoY growth on a high base, and SEA accelerated to 4x YoY growth. This expansion was reflected vertically, with E-commerce up over 35% and Other Internet Services, including Online Travel, growing over 40% YoY.

Operating profit rose 153% YoY to JPY 185 million, with margin improving to 1.5% (Operating profit surged 473% YoY to JPY 418 million with a 3.5% margin on a constant currency basis)

Q1 outperformance laid a strong foundation for Q2, with revenue projected to reach JPY 12.5–12.7 billion, ahead of the initial forecast and tracking above plan.

Agentic AI leadership drives Q1 outperformance with structural margin expansion

TOKYO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier Group Inc. (TSE: 4180, "Appier"), an Agentic AI-native company, today announced its financial results for Q1 2026. Appier delivered a record Q1 gross profit of JPY 6.5 billion, up 35.9% YoY, with gross margin expanding structurally to 53.9% (54.7% on a constant currency basis), up from 51.4% in Q1 FY25. Revenue reached a record Q1 of JPY 12.1 billion, increasing 29.4% YoY and landing at the high end of guidance. This growth is driven by a go to market strategy focused on key verticals, reaching an upward profitability trend bolstered by scalable Agentic AI deployment, which drives operating leverage with in-house adaptation of Agentic AI as well. Both Q1 revenue and profit exceeded its initial plan, establishing a stronger baseline for further profitability from Q2 onwards.

Growth momentum was fueled by the accelerated expansion across key regions and verticals. U.S. and EMEA (20% of revenue) surged 49% YoY, while Northeast Asia (70% of revenue) sustained robust 28% YoY growth on a high base. Southeast Asia also delivered an exceptional 4x YoY growth.

The company's strategic focus on key verticals and high-value customers drove strong performance: over 35% YoY growth in E-Commerce and over 40% in Other Internet Services, led by the Online Travel sector (including recent case study customers such as Trip.com and Omio). Accelerating momentum within our high-value customer base, across diversified verticals and geographies, is driving revenue growth rates well above the company average.

Globally recognized AI-native company accelerates operating leverage with Agentic AI

Operating profit rose 153% YoY to JPY 185 million, expanding the operating margin to 1.5%. On a constant currency basis, operating profit surged 473% YoY to JPY 418 million with a 3.5% margin. This strong performance underscores continued robust profitable growth and AI-powered operational efficiency gains. As Appier transitions into an autonomous organization, its Agentic AI-driven automation efforts have yielded significant productivity gains across departments, resulting in a 27% YoY increase in gross profit per headcount. This accelerating structural profitability is reflected in Appier's ability to scale revenue and global operations with a stable headcount, highlighting the efficiency of its AI-native operating model.

Customer revenue churn rate reached a seven-quarter low of 0.275%, reflecting strong Agentic AI product stickiness and high customer retention. Recurring revenue further increased to over 95% of total revenue, underpinning customer loyalty and scalable long-term growth. ARPC demonstrated robust momentum, growing 15% YoY on an FX-neutral basis, marking a significant acceleration compared to the same period last year of 10% YoY.

Appier has been recognized as a representative vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Product Leader Insight research report in the AI-native applications and solutions category, reinforcing its position as a leading AI-native company across the modern AI tech stack. Being the only Japan-listed company mentioned in the report, the recognition defines Appier's strength in building production-ready, outcome-driven AI platforms that deliver measurable business impact for enterprises. Appier is also acknowledged for leveraging its data moat to enable personalized marketing agents, further reinforcing its technical leadership and differentiation in the rapidly evolving Agentic AI landscape.

Accelerated Q2 momentum with performance tracking ahead of forecast

Appier is signaling a bolstered outlook for Q2, reflecting increased confidence in its growth trajectory, with revenue projected to reach JPY 12.5-12.7 billion, surpassing the initial forecast. The company also expects a significant step-up in profitability, with Q2 operating income projected at JPY 1.0-1.2 billion, ahead of the initial forecast. This accelerated profit growth is driven by the impact of expanding operating leverage reinforced by the scalable deployment of Agentic AI solutions.

"Appier is pleased with the recent recognition by Gartner as a representative AI-native company. Our Agentic AI capabilities, demonstrated through strong product offering and operational leverage, are the foundation for our outperforming Q1 results and optimistic future outlook," said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-founder of Appier. "By placing Agentic AI at the core of Appier's operating model, we help enterprises automate workflows to achieve more precise, predictable, and hyper-personalized marketing outcomes. As a pioneer in Agentic AI, we continue to drive innovation by bridging cutting-edge research and real-world product deployment to help our customers achieve the best possible ROI."

Outcome-driven Agentic AI built for enterprise growth

Appier transforms ad campaigns from manual execution into continuously optimizing growth engines. Its Agentic AI-powered Ad Cloud combines buyer intent prediction, self-optimizing creative intelligence, and always-on incrementality optimization to help brands acquire high-value users, maximize ROAS through continuous campaign iteration, and validate every dollar in real time for measurable growth.

Across its Agentic Enterprise platforms, Appier embeds industry-specific intelligence into scalable AI agents, enabling enterprises to unlock the value of trusted data through a flexible enterprise data hub with strong governance. Its orchestrated multi-agent architecture seamlessly enables trustworthy, self-aware agents to collaborate precisely across end-to-end enterprise workflows.

Powered by Appier's proprietary AI foundation and deep cross-industry expertise, these platforms help enterprises securely scale AI adoption with a predictable outcome-driven impact.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is an AI-native Agentic AI as a Service (AaaS) company that empowers business decision-making with cutting-edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Founded in 2012 with the vision of "Making AI Easy by making software intelligent," Appier endeavors to help businesses turn AI into ROI with its Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud solutions. Now Appier has 17 offices across APAC, the US and EMEA, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Product Leader Insight: Leverage AI-Native Startups for Cost-Effective Innovation, Tracy Tsai, Kelli Smith, Mark Wesker, 1 May 2026.

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SOURCE Appier