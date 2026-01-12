Applause Announces First Annual "Applause Top 10" Awards Honoring Service-Led Growth Leaders in Home Services

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applause, the leading performance tracking and incentive platform for home services businesses, announced the winners of its first annual Applause Top 10 Awards, recognizing the top-performing home services companies across the HVAC, pest control, and lawn & landscape industries.

The Applause Top 10 Awards celebrates companies that exemplify service-led growth (SLG) by consistently delivering exceptional customer experiences that turn frontline service into a competitive advantage.

This year's awards honor companies in six categories:

HVAC: Best Google reviews

HVAC: Highest Customer Satisfaction Scores

Pest: Best Google reviews

Pest: Highest Customer Satisfaction Scores

Lawn & landscape: Best Google reviews

Lawn & landscape: Highest Customer Satisfaction Scores

Winners were determined using Applause platform data, analyzing 18,000+ data points across nearly 3,000 home services companies, with Google ratings normalized for review volume and customer satisfaction scores for response counts. The Applause Top 10 highlights companies delivering consistent, scalable service excellence.

"The Applause Top 10 is a data-backed look at the home services companies across the country delivering consistently exceptional service," said Taylor Olson, CEO and cofounder at Applause. "These companies prove that when you invest in customer experience and frontline performance, growth follows. They're setting the standard for what modern home services businesses should aspire to."

The 2026 awards mark the first annual Applause Top 10, with the program set to continue recognizing the industry's best-in-class service organizations in the years ahead.

For the full list of winners and more information about the Applause Top 10 Awards, visit our website .

About Applause

Applause is the performance and engagement platform built for the field services industry. From real-time reviews to employee recognition and performance tracking, Applause helps teams stay aligned, motivated, and ready to win every day. Learn more at applausehq.com .

SOURCE Applause